With the regular season winding down and tournament play near, Piketon and Eastern faced off against each other in a late season non-conference battle Wednesday night. The Redstreaks plated five first inning runs as they defeated the Eagles 7-2 in a defensive battle and pitchers duel.
“I told the guys before the game started, I felt like we were ready to roll and go on a run before the tournament. We had a big win at the VA against Peebles. We had a senior on the mound, and we had a good approach,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters.
“We got a little complacent, but (Dylan) Morton, give him credit: he threw a lot of strikes and pounded the zone. He’s the best (pitcher) they have to offer, so it was a tough matchup. We were fortunate to score five in the first inning.”
The Eagles would be retired in order in the top half of the first inning. Redstreak Johnny Burton walked to start off the bottom of the inning, and then came around to score on an error to give Piketon a 1-0 lead. Roger Woodruff then gave the Redstreaks a 2-0 lead when he hit an RBI-sacrifice fly, scoring Ashton Cormany. Then Levi Gullion drove in pinch-runner Garrett Moore on an RBI-fielder’s choice. Piketon took a 4-0 lead when Gullion scored on a wild pitch, and Malik Diack scored on an RBI single by Kydan Potts. The Redstreaks would lead 5-0 after an inning.
Dylan Morton reached on an error in the top of the second inning, but was left stranded, and Piketon went down in order in the bottom half.
Brayden Barker walked with one out and Mason Schaeffer singled with two outs to put runners on the corners in the third. However, a groundout would end the inning. The Eagles’ defense would retire the Redstreaks in order in the bottom half.
Morton walked and Braylon Lamerson singled to lead off the fourth inning. Piketon then turned a double play to end the threat.
The Redstreaks threatened with runners in scoring position in the bottom half after a single by Potts to lead off the inning, and Johnny Burton reached on an error. Eastern worked out of the jam as Morton tallied a strikeout, and a fly out would end the inning.
For Eastern, Brayden Barker singled, and Teagan Werner would walk in the fifth. Woodruff then doubled to lead off the bottom half of the inning for the Streaks. Woodruff scored on a fielder’s choice by Gullion on the next at-bat, as Piketon took a 6-0 lead. The Eagles would limit the Redstreaks to just a run as they turned a double play, and a fly out ended the inning.
Eastern threatened, as they loaded the bases in the sixth. Morton walked and Lamerson reached on an error with no outs. Lance Barnett then reached on an error to load the bases with one out. Piketon would turn a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.
Piketon’s final run of the game came when Garrett Moore scored on an infield single by Ashton Cormany in the bottom of the sixth, as the Streaks led 7-0.
Chance Bellomy walked to lead off the seventh inning. Werner then singled to put runners on with no outs. Bellomy and Werner both scored on an error, cutting the Redstreaks’ lead to 7-2. Lamerson then singled to put runners on the corners with two outs. However, Eastern’s rally would come up short as the Redstreaks would win their second game in as many days.
“Defensively, we played not perfect and not where we wanted to be, but we made enough plays to limit their opportunities,” mentioned Teeters.
Statistically for the Redstreaks, Kydan Potts was 2-3 with two singles and an RBI. Roger Woodruff went 1-2 with a double, an RBI and scored a run. Malik Diack was 1-2 with a single, a walk and a stolen base. Chase Carson went 1-3 with a single. Ashton Cormany was 1-1 with a single and RBI. Levi Gullion had two RBIs and two stolen bases. Johnny Burton and Garrett Moore both walked.
Offensively for the Eagles, Braylon Lamerson was 2-4 with two base hits. Teagan Werner went 1-3 with a single, a walk, two stolen bases and scored a run. Mason Schaeffer was 1-4 with a single, and Brayden Barker was 1-1 with a single. Dylan Morton walked twice and had a stolen base. Chance Bellomy walked, stole two bases and scored a run.
Piketon finished the game with six hits, while Eastern finished with five. Chase Carson pitched five innings for the Redstreaks, striking out eight batters, walking three and allowing three hits. Burton pitched two innings in relief and tallied three strikeouts.
For the Eagles, Morton got the start on the bump, throwing four innings, striking out two batters, walking two and giving up five hits. Chance Bellomy gave up one hit in two innings of relief and tallied a strikeout.
Next up, both teams will get into tournament action. The Eagles will open up tournament play Saturday afternoon at Paint Valley, while the Redstreaks will host North Adams on Monday.
“We have to get better at battling at the plate, working the pitchers’ pitch counts up. We got better offensively swinging the bats. Our defense is coming around. Just a few minor tweaks,” said Teeters. “I like the direction we’re headed.”
