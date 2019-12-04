For the second straight basketball game to start the 2019-2020 season, the Eastern Eagles squared off with one of their previous league opponents as a member of Division I of the Southern Ohio Conference.
On Tuesday evening in front of the home crowd, the Eagles took down the visiting Sciotoville East Tartans 79-31.
The Eagles scored 60 points in the first half alone with senior Hunter Cochenour unloading with 26 of those. Cochenour led the Eagles with 11 points in the first quarter and 15 in the second quarter.
Cochenour scored 11 of Eastern's 24 points in the opening quarter. Neil Leist and Brennen Slusher each added a three-point shot, while Dillion Mattox was fouled on an attempt and hit all three of his freebies. Chase Carter added a bucket, while Jake Tribby hit two foul shots of his own. Mattox and Tribby made the Eagles a perfect 5-for-5 from the line. The Tartans only had one basket scored by Hagen Metzler, allowing Eastern to take a 24-2 lead into the second quarter.
Cochenour scored 15 of Eastern's 36 to lead the charge for the Eagles in the second quarter. Slusher followed with 12 points. Drake Ferguson added a three-pointer and a field goal to contribute five points, while Chase Carter had a pair of baskets and Gabe McBee added another. Metzler led the Tartans by scoring seven of his team's nine points. At the break, Eastern was up 60-11.
In the third quarter, Carter added two more buckets to bring his total to 10 points for the night. Leist connected on a three-pointer, Tyler Hanshaw added a basket and a free throw, and Slusher and Mattox each had a bucket as well. After three quarters, the Eagles led 74-18.
In the fourth quarter, Hanshaw connected on an outside shot, while Bailey Strong added a bucket to round out the scoring in the 79-31 win.
Behind Cochenour's 26 points, Slusher added 15 and Carter contributed 10. For East, Metzler scored 21 of his team's 31 points.
With the triumph, the Eagles improved to 2-0 overall. The Eagles were set to head to Minford to begin Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Friday night. They will play a non-league game at Columbus International on Saturday evening before returning home to face Northwest Tuesday evening.
Tartans;-;2;9;7;13;-;31
Eagles;-;24;36;14;5;-;79
EAST (31) — Hagen Metzler 5 2 5-9 21, Troy Comer 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Baughman 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Coyle 0 0 0-2 0, Levi Justice 0 1 0-0 3, Kyle Winston 0 1 0-0 3, Landehn Pernell 0 0 0-0 0, Bryson Ramires 1 0 0-1 2, Austin Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Noah Stiltner 0 0 0-0 0, Andrew Pyles 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 4 5-12 31.
EASTERN (79) — Dillion Mattox 1 0 3-3 5, Hunter Cochenour 7 4 0-2 26, Neil Leist 0 2 0-0 6, Brennen Slusher 3 3 0-0 15, Chase Carter 5 0 0-0 10, Drake Ferguson 1 1 0-0 5, Gabe McBee 1 0 0-2 2, Tyler Hanshaw 1 1 1-2 6, Ethan Perry 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Strong 1 0 0-1 2, Gage Denny 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Tribby 0 0 2-2 2, TOTALS 20 11 6-13 79.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.