They may be small and number, but they were still out there competing.

Western’s track and field athletes traveled to Ross County Monday evening to compete in the Huntington Invitational. It was sunny when the teams arrived, but the weather quickly changed with a downpour.

Western is tentatively scheduled to go to Leesburg Fairfield for a meet on Wednesday, May 4.

