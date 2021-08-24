The Waverly Tigers opened up SOC II volleyball action Tuesday night as they hosted the visiting South Webster Jeeps. The Tigers fell to the Jeeps 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-12).
South Webster took an early 9-2 lead in the first set. Waverly then used a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to 11-9, midway through the set. The Jeeps then went up 19-13, before Waverly cut the lead to 20-15. Then South Webster took a hard fought first set 25-17.
The Jeeps would take the second set 25-8 and a 2-0 match lead.
“ I think we came out strong and made them battle for every point they got, and when the second game got there, I feel like we came out and played like we were a little defeated instead of fighting the adversity," said Waverly head coach Aleah Rhodes. They’re (South Webster) a great team and I feel like we’re right there on them. We just need to fix some little things.”
Waverly battled in the third set but fell short 25-12.
“We continued to fight, we put the ball in places, and tried to play smart throughout every game. Our blocking got better and the girls tried and battled it out,” mentioned Rhodes.
Leading the Tigers was Sarah Thompson with 5 kills, 5 digs and an ace. Abbie Marshall finished with 6 digs and a kill, while Ava Little had 6 digs and a block. Kelli Stewart had 9 kills. Annie Silcot had 5 digs, and Hallie Oyer finished with 4 blocks. The Tigers will look to bounce back Thursday when they travel to McDermott and take on Northwest.
“Our mentality throughout this whole season is 'Next play, what's done is done, and we can’t change anything.' We’re going to bounce back, because we know all we can take from this game tonight is knowing we can get better.”
