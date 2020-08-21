Suffering their first setback of the young season, the Waverly Lady Tigers were dealt a 2-3 loss at Minford Thursday evening.
One highlight of the evening came from Kayla Barker and Sophie Thomas, who teamed together for a 6-1, 6-0 doubles victory.
“They complement each other well,” said Morrison. “They are the only two returning starters from last year. When we double them up, it’s usually a good result. They’re positive and have good body language as they play. They communicate very well too.”
Waverly’s other victory came from Greenlee Thacker at No. 3 singles. Thacker lost her first set 3-6 and trailed most of the way in the second before squeezing out a 7-5 win. Then she won a 10-point tiebreaker, 10-6.
“Greenlee figured things out well and did a good job mixing up her shots with different spins at good times,” said Morrison. “That’s only her second match in singles, so I like the fact that she’s won both with limited experience.”
Errors played their way into the losses for the Lady Tigers.
“In the matches we lost tonight, we made so many unforced errors that we knocked ourselves out of the match,” said Morrison. “I don’t think any teams in our league are going undefeated in league play. It’s going to be a tight race (this year).”
The Lady Tigers will travel to Hillsboro Monday before returning home to face Notre Dame on Tuesday.
