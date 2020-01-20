With a week-long break in the schedule, the Waverly Lady Tigers worked hard to get back to playing their brand of basketball.
Following the saying, “Defense wins championships,” the Lady Tigers worked to keep Minford from scoring in Monday night’s SOC II matchup and ultimately used a strong fourth quarter to secure a 38-32 triumph.
“We got back to what we were working on at the beginning of the year — sitting down and playing defense, and making it difficult for people to score. When we do that, I like our chances,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield.
The matchup with Minford’s taller roster, including 6-foot, 4-inch junior Ally Coriell and 5-foot, 11-inch senior Makenzie Watters, created scoring challenges for Waverly.
“They have size and length in the interior. We like getting into the paint and scoring. I don’t think that is any secret. Anytime a team has size, it limits what we can do and how we can finish,” said Bonifield.
After Waverly’s Zoiee Smith beat the Minford defense for a layup to open the scoring in the game, the battle began. Waverly junior Paige Carter provided a blocked shot to keep Minford from scoring during their first opportunity. Eventually, Livi Shonkwiler delivered the first Lady Falcon basket, scoring another after making off with a steal. Another Waverly turnover saw Maddie Slusher hit from outside for the Lady Falcons, making the lead 7-2 at the mid-point. Waverly’s Delaney Tackett tried to match it, firing up a three-point try. It rimmed off, but Paige Carter collected the offensive rebound and quickly scored. Carter scored again to get Waverly within one, 7-6. Minford extended the lead to three before the quarter ended with a putback bucket from Coriell, 9-6.
The defenses continued to battle each other in the second quarter. Minford pushed the lead to 13-6 with back-to-back baskets near the six-minute mark. Smith was able to create some offense for Waverly, making off with a steal and firing it to Carli Knight for a layup. Carter had the next Waverly basket after grabbing a pair of offensive rebounds. She scored seven of Waverly’s final 10 points in the half, adding a basket and a three-point play near the final minute. Freshman Kelli Stewart also cashed in an offensive rebound in the final three minutes and later added a point from the line to close the scoring in the half. The final foul shot opportunity for Stewart was set up after Sarah Thompson won a battle for a defensive rebound. Thompson tossed the ball to Knight, who passed to Stewart for the shot attempt. At the half, the Lady Tigers remained within one, 19-18.
Coming out of the break, the pace remained slow as the two teams worked to battle each other. It took nearly four minutes before either team could hit. Starting with a triple from Maddie Slusher, Minford added seven points in a two minute span. In between those shots, Carter delivered a free throw and a bucket to keep Waverly within five. Looking for their opportunities, the Lady Tigers continued to take the ball inside. Raelynn Dale and Carter both had opportunities to add points from the line in the final minute, going 4-for-4 to get the Lady Tigers back within one, 26-25.
Once Stewart scored back-to-back baskets to open fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers took the lead and didn’t relinquish it. First, Stewart won a fight for an offensive rebound, putting Waverly ahead. On the next possession, Smith collected a defensive rebound and fired it to Delaney Tackett, who sprinted toward the Lady Tiger basket for a layup. With defenders closing, Tackett flipped the ball to Stewart for the layup, giving Waverly a 29-26 advantage. Each time Minford scored, Waverly answered, pushing out to a 33-32 advantage with two minutes to go. Then the Lady Tigers had the opportunity to seal the 38-32 win on the line, as Michaela Rhoads and Smith combined to add five free throws in the final minute.
“We had great minutes from Rae (Raelynn Dale) and D.T. (Delaney Tackett) with a nice assist to Kelli (Stewart) for a layup in the fourth quarter,” said Bonifield.
“In the fourth quarter, we outscored them 13-6. We knew we had to grind one out. I told them to keep thinking of it as a marathon at halftime. We still had another half. As the game went on, our defense kept getting better and better. That’s a testament to the girls.”
Carter finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to complete a double-double effort. Smith scored seven points, gave out seven assists and had six rebounds. Stewart provided seven points and four rebounds off the bench.
“Paige (Carter) was just phenomenal tonight. We needed everything she gave us with her double-double. We’ve been working on Paige to keep shooting the 15-foot jumpshot. She made one or two of them tonight. We need her to keep playing like that,” said Bonifield.
“We got big minutes from everyone. We are getting so used to Kelli coming in and giving us six to eight points and eight to 10 rebounds off the bench. She has become more comfortable with us and our system. It is hard as a freshman. We put Kelli in numerous spots because she is so athletic. She is starting to learn the plays from different spots and is becoming more comfortable with our system.”
For the game, the Lady Tigers finished 14-of-18 from the line, hitting 78 percent of their shots. They have been around 50 percent or less in the three previous games.
“I liked the way we shot free throws tonight,” said Bonifield. “That’s probably our best performance. We’ve been working on them a lot during this layoff. It is nice to see the hard work pay off.”
With the win, Waverly improves to 11-5 overall and 6-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Lady Tigers will head to Oak Hill Thursday night and then they will go to Minford on Saturday to make up a game that was postponed on Dec. 9.
