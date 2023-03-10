Western’s Callie Farmer (left) competes with Waverly senior Sydney Williamson during an exhibition match at Waverly during the regular season. Farmer is Western’s first ever wrestler and will be competing in the inaugural OHSAA state meet this weekend.
Western’s Callie Farmer (left) competes with Waverly senior Sydney Williamson during an exhibition match at Waverly during the regular season. Farmer is Western’s first ever wrestler and will be competing in the inaugural OHSAA state meet this weekend.
In the last five years since it was introduced in Pike County, the sport of wrestling has grown and progressed at Waverly City Schools, and this year it has expanded to one individual at Western High School.
Now Western will be represented by sophomore Callie Farmer at this weekend’s inaugural Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) girls state wrestling tournament. She is the first-ever Western wrestler and the first state wrestling qualifier from Western.
“I wrestled in the eighth grade (at Waverly),” Farmer explained. “I had no idea I was going to move schools until the first day of Western schools. My brother had already started going there.”
Mindie Young, who is a speech therapist at Western, is the girls wrestling coach at Waverly. Young helped to facilitate the connection for Farmer to practice and compete with the Waverly girls team as an individual wrestler from Western.
“I’ve known Mindie since I was born. Mindie was pushing me in seventh grade (at Waverly), telling me I should wrestle,” Farmer said. “I was like, ‘Not a sport I want to do.’ So in eighth grade, she asked me, ‘Please do it this one time,’ and I was like ‘Fine’. I really loved it. Then I was upset that I couldn’t do it my freshman year (at Western).”
As a freshman at Western, they weren’t able to work out an opportunity for Farmer to wrestle with Waverly. But that changed this year.
“It has been exciting to get back in touch with the sport that I loved and missed. I love being back with the team that I’ve had (at Waverly). I have made new friends at Western that I wouldn’t have had if I still went to Waverly,” Farmer said.
“People (at Western) talk to me a lot about wrestling. They are like, ‘How does it work? What do you do? Where do you go?’ and this and that. I’ve shown some of them my films from meets, and they are always really surprised. I’m a girl and I look like just the average girl that would like softball or soccer, but then it’s like, I wrestle.”
Farmer said the support at Western has been great. She isn’t the type to seek attention, but she gets it as the only Western wrestler. So she uses those opportunities as moments to teach people about wrestling.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘What is wrestling? Wrestling is gross, and you don’t wear shoes.’ We do wear shoes. I don’t like feet. If we couldn’t wear shoes, I wouldn’t be wrestling,” Farmer said.
“They are announcing my accomplishments (at Western). I’m walking down the hallway and some of the students and teachers are asking me if I’m Callie, and then they start asking about it (wrestling). I showed them pictures of my singlet (wrestling uniform). They’ve all supported me.”
Farmer does not participate in any other sports. Like her name, she is a farm girl who shows livestock during the summer months.
“I prefer a contact sport, because I don’t really have good hand and eye coordination for any other object besides another human directly in front of me,” she said.
Interestingly, there is correlation for her between wrestling and showing sheep.
“Well, sheep are my weight at 140 pounds. So I’m working with my weight class all summer long,” said Farmer. “I used to show cattle when I was little. They are three times my weight, so I’m holding this big old heifer and she’s dragging me around, stepping on me and everything else.”
Farmer is also glad that girls wrestling has been sanctioned and the popularity is growing.
“If girls didn’t go out for wrestling, we wouldn’t have gotten our own sport. We would still be wrestling with boys. I really don’t want to do that anymore. I was 3-11 (record-wise) in my eighth grade year. That’s not good,” Farmer said.
She enters this weekend’s state tournament with a record of 17-22.
“I love wrestling. This is like a family that I wouldn’t have had if I didn’t start wrestling. I wouldn’t be as close to the other girls and Mindie. Now she’s my coach and she is pushing me extra hard, and I enjoy that extra pressure to get out there and be brave and try new things,” Farmer said.
“I can continue doing it throughout high school and I’m hoping to get more people on the team because it’s kind of boring being just ‘Callie Farmer’ (on the Western team). I am Western wrestling. I don’t want me to be the sport. There’s one girl who I think might wrestle next year. I’m excited for her to try.”
The girls’ competition was scheduled start at approximately 5:05 p.m. Friday at Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center. The OHSAA girls wrestling tournament continues Saturday and concludes on Sunday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.