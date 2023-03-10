In the last five years since it was introduced in Pike County, the sport of wrestling has grown and progressed at Waverly City Schools, and this year it has expanded to one individual at Western High School.

Now Western will be represented by sophomore Callie Farmer at this weekend’s inaugural Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) girls state wrestling tournament. She is the first-ever Western wrestler and the first state wrestling qualifier from Western.


