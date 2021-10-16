Although the scoreboard read 34-0 in favor of the visiting Northwest Mohawks in Friday night's football clash, it didn't tell the tale of the battle the two teams waged on a soaked and muddy field.
A heavy rain before kickoff was followed by a brief clearing. That lull allowed the homecoming ceremony to take place on the track. Addison Cochenour was named the 2021 Eastern Football Homecoming Queen.
For the players on the field, the deluge of rain created standing water on both sidelines and some very wet places in the middle of the field, making for a slippery and sloppy playing surface.
Eastern had a lot of success moving the ball with the passing game. In fact, the Eagles made it into the red zone four different times in the opening half, including three straight possessions where they made it to the Northwest 5-yard line. But they couldn't get the ball across the goal line.
"It is going to look silly when people pick up the paper and see that I'm saying it could have been 21-21 at halftime," said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. "But we had the ball on the 5-yard line three different times. Our playmakers are freshmen and sophomores. They haven't been in that situation a lot. We told them to use the experience to get better and make those plays next year."
The Eagles wasted little time after they received the opening kickoff and started the first drive on their own 18-yard line. On the first play, Eastern freshman Brady Moore took the ball from sophomore quarterback Dylan Morton and scampered between Northwest defenders for a 28-yard gain. On the next play, Morton passed the ball out to the team's lone senior Devon Conley, who gained 9 more yards and went into Northwest territory. Several plays later, the drive stalled, and the Mohawks began their first drive on their own 31-yard line.
The result was a quick change of possession in Eastern's favor. The Mohawks fumbled on the very first play. Eastern sophomore defensive lineman Ethan Satterfield dived on the slippery pigskin and secured it for the Eagles.
Once again, the Eagles attempted to take advantage, but back-to-back penalties left them facing 2nd-and-long. Morton connected with Landon Reinsmith for a 7-yard gain. On 3rd-and-17 and 4th-and-17, Morton's passes fell incomplete, returning the ball to the Mohawks.
This time, Northwest turned the opportunity into points, Wyatt Brackman had two runs of more than 20 yards, including a 28-yard sprint to the end zone. The Mohawks led 7-0 with 5:27 left in the opening quarter.
Before the Mohawks could kick off, lightning was spotted. That resulted in a stoppage of play for about an hour as the skies opened and turned the field into a puddle-filled playing surface.
It had nearly stopped raining by the time the teams came out of the locker rooms. It was then that Eastern's lone senior, Devon Conley, attempted to create a little bit of lightning on his own with a 70-yard kickoff return. Then Morton started the drive with a 9-yard quarterback keeper. Eastern's next three plays went for little to no gain. Morton scrambled on 4th-and-1 to get to the Northwest 4-yard line, but he came up just inches short of the first down marker.
Northwest's second drive began with 3:35 left in the first quarter. Once again, the conditions played a factor. On the third play of the drive, the Mohawks fumbled and Brayden Barker recovered for the Eagles with 2:16 left in the first quarter.
Eastern started on the Northwest 6-yard line, but the Eagles could only gain a yard before turning the ball over on downs again.
Northwest's senior quarterback Austin Newman kept the ball himself on the first play of the drive, breaking through to go on a 95-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 14-0 with 35 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Once again, the Eagles put together another solid drive, working their way to the Northwest 4-yard line. They began on their own 24-yard line where Dylan Morton connected with Ryan Zaler for 24 yards to get to midfield. Morton's next pass went into the hands of Teagan Werner for 25 more yards. Morton's third straight pass went to Landon Reinsmith for 11 yards, getting the Eagles to the Northwest 17-yard line.
After an incomplete pass and an Eastern penalty, Morton tried to scramble on third down. The Mohawks got to him for a quick tackle, but a facemask penalty made it 3rd-and-1 for the Eagles. Reinsmith took the next handoff from Morton and scrambled 6 yards to get to the Mohawk 2-yard line. Once again, the drive stalled. Moore was tackled for a 2-yard loss after taking a handoff from Morton. Then Morton completed a short pass to Zaler, but there was no gain. His third and fourth down passes fell incomplete.
The Mohawks began the drive on their own 4-yard line with 8:37 left in the second quarter. Eastern's defense made several tackles with Werner and Conley delivering that limited the Mohawks to short gains. Landon Reinsmith followed with a tackle for a loss of seven yards, pushing the Mohawks back to their own 7-yard line. Conley had two more tackles, including one where he tracked down Brackman from behind after he gained 22 yards. That brought the ball to midfield where the Mohawks found pay dirt on the next play. Jesse Copas took the handoff from Newman and broke through the Eastern defense for a 50-yard rumble with 3:45 left in the second quarter, making the lead 21-0.
With field conditions continuing to deteriorate, Eastern sophomore Jace White collected a short kickoff and returned it into Mohawk territory before getting hit and losing the ball. The Mohawks recovered and began the drive on their own 30-yard line.
Two big plays and an Eastern facemask penalty saw the Mohawks get all the way to the Eastern 15-yard line. There Morton and K.J. Reinsmith combined for a tackle for a loss. Then a facemask penalty was assessed to the Mohawks. The Mohawks were pushed all the way back to the Eastern 34-yard line. But it took just one play for them to score. Newman completed a pass to Bryson Johnson for the touchdown. A penalty backed the Mohawks up 10 yards on the point-after try, but Jay Jenkins had no problem connecting, making it 28-0 with 1:45 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Eastern's Landon Reinsmith recovered a short kick at midfield. The Eagles couldn't gain any ground on first down. On second down, Morton fumbled the snap but made the recovery. Then on 3rd-and-15, the Mohawks tipped Morton's pass with lineman Aaren Penn recovering and returning it 10 yards before being tackled by the Eagles. With 14.8 seconds left, Northwest ran one play, content to go into the locker room with the 28-0 lead.
Ultimately, the Eagles only gave up 6 points in the second half, to fall 34-0 in a game that was quite competitive at various moments.
"In the locker room at halftime, we told the guys to keep fighting and not to give up like they did last week at Notre Dame," said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. "We only got beat 6-0 in the second half. We had yardage and were able to move the ball up and down the field. The effort was there. We just need to finish."
Tomlison was proud of his players for stepping up to the challenge he and his coaching staff gave them prior to the game.
"We heard the pads popping tonight, which we haven't heard in several weeks," said Tomlison. "These kids fought for their teammates, the coaches and their school."
Four of the six teams playing in Division I of the Southern Ohio Conference have winning records. The championship will be determined Friday night, Oct. 22 when the Northwest Mohawks (5-4, 4-0 SOC I) head to Symmes Valley to take on the unbeaten Vikings (8-0, 3-0 SOC I).
"Our little league is tough this year," said Tomlison. "Symmes Valley, Northwest, Notre Dame and East have all had good seasons and are in the hunt for the playoffs. Playing this tough schedule will pay off for our guys next year if they stick together and work hard in the offseason."
Tomlison was proud of the effort his lone senior gave in his final home game.
"Devon stepped up with a couple of nice catches and threw some blocks for us," said Tomlison. "We also had him play corner. Northwest tested him a few times, but he covered and made plays."
The Eagles will head into Scioto County for a contest against the Green Bobcats on Friday, Oct. 22. According to Tomlison, that game will likely be played at Wheelersburg's Ed Miller Stadium due to field renovations at Green.
Then the Eagles will likely play at Southeastern on Oct. 29 to make up a game that was postponed earlier in the season, giving both teams an additional opportunity to play since neither will make the post-season.
