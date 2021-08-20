Golf teams continued play this past week at area courses. The following article includes information about the Piketon Redstreaks and the Waverly Tigers.
PIKETON
Getting into Scioto Valley Conference competition, the Piketon Redstreaks played in a quad at Crown Hill Golf Club on Tuesday.
Unioto took the win with a team score of 150, followed by Piketon (175), Westfall (187), and Zane Trace (197).
Two Unioto players, Charlie Lewis and Jace Tucker, were co-medalists at 37.
For Piketon, Gavin Howard led the Streaks with a 41. Logan Cummins and Owen Armstrong both shot 44. Christian Horn and Brevin Wooldridge tied at 46, followed by Gabe Dettwiller at 48.
The first official SVC match was played at Crown Hill on Aug. 18 where Unioto just edged the Redstreaks by one stroke.
Piketon and Unioto tied for first place at 167, but Unioto won the tiebreaker by one stroke on the fifth man's score.
Piketon's lone senior, Logan Cummins, was the match medalist, finishing at 38. He was followed by Owen Armstrong (41), Gavin Howard (44), Gabe Dettwiller (44), Brevin Wooldridge (48) and Christian Horn (48).
Rounding out the team results were Zane Trace (188), Westfall (189), Southeastern (192), Adena (196), Paint Valley (212), and Huntington (239).
WAVERLY
In two golf matches this past week, the young Waverly Tigers continued to chase the Minford Falcons.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Elks Country Club, Minford won a five-team battle between Southern Ohio Conference teams. The top four scorers for the Falcons combined to shoot 175. Waverly followed at 204. Portsmouth West (217), Oak Hill (227) and Northwest (231) rounded out the team results.
Individually for the Tigers, Ben Nichols and Zander King each carded 47 to lead the team. Cody Beekman followed with a 53, while Tanner Nichols added a 57. Connor Snyder and Owen Moorehead each finished at 65 to complete the action.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, four of the five teams played at Franklin Valley. Once again, Minford picked up the win with a team score of 179, followed by Waverly (206), Oak Hill (217) and Portsmouth West (232).
Oak Hill's Kam Maple was the match medalist with a 39. For the Tigers, Ben Nichols led at 44, followed by Zander King (49), Connor Snyder (56), Cody Beekman (57), Tanner Nichols (67), and Owen Moorehead (61).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.