In a Saturday night basketball game that featured 16 lead changes and eight ties between Pike County rivals Eastern and Western, the final outcome wasn’t determined until the final two minutes.
Ultimately, Western put together a 10-1 run to close out the 68-59 victory at Eastern, sealing the win over the Eagles with some big shots and free throws.
Once Western senior Maveric Ferneau tied the game at 58-58 on a three-pointer with 2:01 to play, the Indians took control. Ferneau went to the same spot on the very next possession and swished another one. All told, the senior hit seven three-pointers to account for 21 points.
At that point, the Indians led 61-58, and they never trailed again. Senior Broc Jordan doubled the lead with 59.9 to go, using a turnaround shot to score inside while drawing a foul. Jordan drained the ensuing free throw to make the lead 64-58. Jordan grabbed the defensive rebound after an Eastern miss and was immediately fouled, going to the line for two more freebies to make the lead 66-58. Eastern senior Hunter Cochenour had his team’s final point from the line, cutting the deficit to seven, 66-59. Western junior Colton Montgomery drained the final two free throws in the win with 12.9 seconds to play, sealing the 68-59 win.
“I’ve been really proud of the guys this week. We’ve been playing well,” said Western coach Doug Williams. “I just told them in the locker room that I don’t know how we won that game. I never felt like we were in control. I felt like Eastern controlled the tempo and they did a really nice job. I felt like we had a solid game plan, but we had played three games this week, so it didn’t work out as well as I thought.”
The end of the fourth quarter was where the game was ultimately decided.
“The biggest thing was our fourth quarter,” said Eastern coach Lakiem Lockery.
“Against Minford, we played for about 28 minutes. Tonight we played for about 30 minutes. There was a two-minute gap in the fourth quarter where we lost sight of the best shooter on the court in that situation. I told my guys they did good for 30 minutes. We have to get to 32 minutes. We can’t have any lapses. We can use the excuse we are young. You have to be basketball ready and have a good basketball IQ.”
That two-minute lapse for Eastern came at the end where the Indians made their final run.
“From the day I have gotten here (to coach), I’ve talked about communication. If you talk and communicate, that situation doesn’t happen. They came down, and he (Ferneau) went to the same spot in back-to-back possessions and hit wide open threes. He did it in the first quarter, the second quarter, and had three (three-point shots) in the third. He was shooting and scoring. They were tough shots,” said Lockery.
“The game is never lost on one play. We have to learn from this, stay grounded, keep our heads up and keep fighting. No one likes losing. You have to stay built up and look forward to the next one.”
For more than a decade, Eastern and Western played each other at least twice in a season when both were members of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I. Western came into the SOC I in the early 2000s after leaving the Southern Hills League. Eastern had been a long-time member of the SOC I. Ironton St. Joseph joined the SOC I this year, and the Eagles moved up to the larger school SOC II. There were occasions where they played three times due to the matchups in the Waverly Holiday Classic, which served as a county tournament for a number of years. Since Eastern did not play in the Holiday Classic this year due to an administrative decision, Saturday marked the first time the Eagles and the Indians met on the court in the 2019-2020 season.
As far as rivalry games go, the contest lived up to its billing, being very close throughout with both teams delivering big plays and big shots.
In the first quarter, there were five lead changes and neither team led by more than three. Both teams showed the ability to hit from outside. Western’s Maveric Ferneau dialed up the first three-pointer for the game before Eastern’s Hunter Cochenour scored on a drive and then followed with a triple of his own. Western regained the lead on a trifecta from Colton Montgomery, 6-5. The Eagles strung together a 6-2 run to go up 11-8 with 2:30 left. Western’s Austin Beckett got to the line for a shot with about a minute left and then tied the game with an offensive rebound and putback at the buzzer, 11-11.
Beckett continued his effort in the paint to start the second quarter, scoring back-to-back inside buckets to give the Indians a 15-11 advantage. There were three more lead changes and an additional tie. Eastern freshman Chase Carter cut the lead back to two with a pair of free throws. Then Eagle Dillion Mattox stole the inbound pass and scored to tie the game at 15-15. Western’s next turnover saw Eastern’s Brennen Slusher connect from long range. Then Cochenour added another bucket to open a five-point lead, 20-15, which was the largest of the game up to that point. The Indians stormed back with nine unanswered points over the next two minutes, taking the lead after Colton Montgomery grabbed a defensive rebound and drove down the court before dishing to Broc Jordan for an easy basket, 21-20. Montgomery increased the lead to four when he drove on the next possession, got his own offensive rebound and scored while drawing a foul. He swished the freebie, making the lead 24-20.
Once again, the Eagles took flight. Cochenour scored on a drive and then Dillion Mattox blocked a Western shot on defense. That allowed Eastern’s Neil Leist to connect from long range, using a pass from Slusher to give the Eagles a one-point advantage. Mattox added a free throw on Eastern’s next possession. Then Cochenour scored again to open a 28-24 advantage with just under three minutes to play in the half.
Although the Eagles didn’t trail again in those last three minutes, the Indians didn’t go away quietly. Ferneau connected from long range to cut the lead to one, 28-27. Cochenour responded with a trey for Eastern, making the lead four again, 31-27. Then Montgomery hit from long range, cutting the margin to 31-30. Mattox made another play to set up Eastern’s final basket, saving a ball out of bounds and getting it to Cocheour, who scored to make the lead 33-30.
“We were going to rush their young guards,” said Western coach Doug Williams of the early strategy. “We ended up doing the opposite, because we were just not getting back. We were giving up easy buckets because of it. In the second half, my assistant said, ‘Let’s just go half-court man. We’re tired (due to playing four games in a week).’”
The third quarter saw two lead changes and three ties between the two teams. Mattox started the scoring with a steal and a lay-in to give the Eagles a five-point lead again, 35-30. Jordan hit to cut it back to three before Cochenour scored again for Eastern, 37-32. Ferneau continued his long-distance shooting, draining another trifecta. Then Jordan tied the game by scoring while getting fouled, 37-37.
Cochenour moved the Eagles ahead again, and Mattox added two more points from the line after Miller hit one free throw for Western, 41-38. Then Ferneau hit his second three of the quarter, tying the contest at 41-41 with three minutes left in the frame. Eastern’s Jake Tribby moved his team ahead again with a free throw. Then Ferneau came back with his third trifecta of the quarter, putting the Indians in front 44-42. Eastern moved ahead again in the final minute on back-to-back buckets from Mattox. Then on the final possession, Eagle Gabe McBee threw an alley-oop pass to Cochenour for a lay-in. Headed to the final quarter, Eastern was in front 48-44.
It wasn’t for lack of trying by both teams, but the scoring slowed in the first half of the fourth quarter. They fought through five more lead changes and a final tie before Western took control.
To start the quarter, Kolten Miller was able to score the initial bucket to cut the lead to two, 48-46, a minute into the frame. He gave the Indians the lead by connecting on a three-pointer with 3:42 to go and put his team up by one, 49-48.
Cochenour matched Miller’s effort, connecting on a bucket to give the Eagles the lead before following with a three-pointer to make the advantage 53-49. Miller didn’t allow it to linger, following with his second three-pointer of the game before adding a pair of foul shots on Western’s next possession to take a 54-53 advantage. Leist put the Eagles in front again with a three-pointer, 56-54. Miller cut the two-point lead back to one with a free throw. Leist scored again to give the Eagles their final lead of 58-55. Once Ferneau hit back-to-back threes and Jordan added the three-point play, the Indians had a hold they wouldn’t relinquish, allowing them to finish the 68-59 win.
“Our goal was to hold them to single digits in the third quarter. It didn’t work out,” said Western coach Doug Williams of the strategy. “We stuck with it in the fourth. We threw in a little 1-3-1 trap just to make them get rid of the ball. Maveric hit some shots. We won at the end. As a coach, it is one of those games where you are like, ‘I don’t know how that happened,’ but we’ll take one.”
For Western, Ferneau led the way in scoring with 21 points, hitting seven three-point shots. Miller scored 16 points, followed by Montgomery with 13 and Jordan with 11.
Prior to the start of the season, Williams talked about Miller and the role he could potentially play for the Indians in their success.
“This is the Kolten Miller we talked about,” said Williams. “He scored 28 against Symmes Valley and handled the varsity minutes today. That’s what we have been wanting him to do. Sometimes as a sophomore, you don’t catch on to what it takes to be a varsity player. It takes every second and every minute of knowing what to do.”
Going 3-1 for the week, the win over Eastern was Western’s seventh in the last eight games. Entering Tuesday’s game against Ironton St. Joseph, Western stood at 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the SOC I.
“We played New Boston tough (Wednesday, Jan. 15),” said Williams. “It is the little things right now and parts of the game we aren’t figuring out. If we can do that, we will be good.”
Unofficially for the game, Western won the rebound battle, grabbing 35 compared to Eastern’s 20. However, the Eagles had just five turnovers, while Western had 14.
Shooting-wise, Eastern went 17-of-36 from two-point range (47.2 percent), 6-of-22 from three-point land (27.2 percent), and 7-of-11 from the line (63.6 percent). Western hit on 12-of-28 (42.9 percent) from two-point range, 11-of-27 from outside (40.7 percent), and 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) from the line.
For Eastern, Cochenour provided a little more than half of the points, scoring 30. He also led the team in the rebounding department with seven. Mattox followed with 11 points, three steals and a pair of assists.
Mattox was not the team’s point guard prior to the season. He has been growing in his role and is starting to score more for the Eagles.
“Dillion works hard every possession. He saves us defensively,” said Eastern coach Lakiem Lockery. “The ball is in his hands a lot. Dillion has cut down on his turnovers. He has the smartness, the ability and the quickness to attack the gaps. I tell Dillion to shoot because I want him to find his offense as well.”
Freshman guard Neil Leist added eight points. Leist has played the point some; but with his ability to hit outside shots, Lockery likes having him playing the two-guard spot.
“Neil can play as a one or a two,” said Lockery. “With Dillion and Neil, it works out because you have a guy who wants to shoot and a guy who can attack. How are you going to guard them both?”
Eastern dropped to 5-9 overall with the loss. They stand at 2-7 in the SOC II heading into Tuesday’s game at Northwest.
“Everyone on the outside knows we are young and we need to be patient. But it comes to a point where we have to grow up,” said Lockery.
“I told them that every game we step on the floor from here on out counts. We are playing for our second season (the tournament). Western has been on a roll. That would have been a good win for us. They have some very good wins. Yes, we are playing tougher teams in our league. But if we get too far down in the seeding, it will make it challenging. Our guys have to stay ready and understand the situation of every game. Any big win we can get matters.”
