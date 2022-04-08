Opening Scioto Valley Conference on the right foot, the Piketon Redstreaks picked up a 4-1 victory at home over the Southeastern Panthers Monday night.
Southeastern’s only run came in the top of the second inning when the Panthers strung four hits together in between three strikeouts by Piketon pitcher Roger Woodruff. The Redstreaks didn’t allow that lead to linger, responding in the home half of the inning.
Designated hitter Kydan Potts led off with a single, and Christian Horn followed by doing the same. Carter Williams was hit by a pitch to fill the bases with no outs. Levi Gullion hit into a fielder’s choice, eliminating Williams at second while sending Potts across the plate for an RBI to tie the game at 1-1. Johnny Burton followed with a sacrifice bunt, and Christian Horn scored on an error by the Panther first baseman, 2-1. Gullion stole second and scored when Malik Diack followed with the third hit of the inning, 3-1.
Southeastern was able to get a runner to base in every inning that followed, but Piketon did not allow any of them to score. The largest threat the Panthers had came in the top of the sixth when they filled the bases.
Piketon tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chase Carson led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout from Potts and scored on a sacrifice fly from Horn, 4-1.
A leadoff walk gave the Panthers a brief glimmer of hope to start the top of the seventh inning, but the next batter hit into a double play and a groundout followed to bring the game to a close.
On the mound, Woodruff (1-1) picked up the victory with six innings of work, giving up a run on six hits, while striking out eight and walking four. Burton took the mound for the final inning.
“It was a nice start to SVC play for us,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “Roger was good enough for us to come away with a win but we have to start squaring more balls up and have more quality at-bats.”
From the plate, Diack finished 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Horn was 1-2 with a run. Carson, Tra Swayne, Woodruff, and Potts all went 1-3 with Carson connecting on a double.
The Redstreaks improved to 4-1 overall with the victory and 1-0 in the SVC. Tuesday’s home game against North Adams was a washout, as was Wednesday’s home game against Unioto. The makeup date for Unioto is Tuesday, April 12. The North Adams game will be made up on May 7 at 11 a.m. at PHS.
On Thursday, the Redstreaks made the trek into Lawrence County to do battle with the Symmes Valley Vikings, suffering a 5-1 loss.
The combination of a strong outing from Symmes Valley pitcher Caden Brammer and a couple of errors by the Redstreaks was too much to overcome.
Brammer picked up the complete game victory. In seven innings of work, he gave up just one run, a home run off the bat of Piketon’s Johnny Burton, on three hits. Brammer also recorded 12 strikeouts and walking just one one batter.
For the Redstreaks, Chase Carson suffered the five-inning loss on the mound, followed by an inning of relief from Burton. None of the runs the Vikings scored were earned. Carson surrendered four hits, struck out seven and walked four. Four of the runs came while Carson was on the mound. Burton gave up two hits, while striking out one and walking one. He had one unearned run during his time on the hill.
Four of Symmes Valley’s runs came in the bottom of the second inning, while the other crossed in the sixth. For Piketon, Burton delivered a two-out homer over the right field fence in the top of the the third inning, cutting the Viking lead to 4-1 at that time. The only other hits came from Garrett Moore, who had a pinch hit single in the seventh inning, and Roger Woodruff with a leadoff single in the second inning. The 5-1 loss dropped Piketon’s overall record to 4-2.
Weather permitting, the Redstreaks were set to travel to Westfall Friday night. On Monday, they will go to Adena, followed by the home make-up game with Unioto on Tuesday and another home game on Wednesday versus Huntington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.