Although the scoreboard read a 9-0 home loss for the Western Indians Wednesday night, their coaching staff was thrilled at the effort the soccer team exhibited against the visiting Valley Indians.
"Valley is the best team in the league by far. We were down six guys tonight because of a cross country meet, but our kids played super hard. We are super young tonight, starting four sophomores and three freshman," said Western Soccer Head Coach Tim Remington.
"Playing Valley, I appreciate their coaching staff. They were very classy to not run the score up on us. I'm proud of my kids' effort. We're young, but it is good thing for them to be able to play because it will help us next year. We will graduate 10 seniors."
Defensively, Western battled and goalkeeper Mikey Bennett had a very busy night, leaping and diving to block many of Valley's shots on goal. Bennett collected 10 saves in the final 15 minutes of the first half. At the break, Valley had a 3-0 lead.
However, the Western defense was wearing down, and in the second half, Valley added six more goals. Bennett finished his night with 30 total saves, giving way to freshman goalie Logan Thompson in the final 10 minutes of play.
"Our goalie, Mikey Bennett, is only a sophomore, and he did a phenomenal job," said Remington.
"I anticipate Valley being in a regional semifinal game later this season in Division III. They have a very good team."
While the Western Indians (1-9-1) hoped to earn more wins in their first season as an OHSAA sanctioned soccer team, they have been hard to come by.
"We've won one and tied one. We've looked better each week and been in a few other games. Tonight was the first night that formation-wise we had everyone in the right spot," said Remington.
"We are slowly progressing. We would love to fast forward it, but we have to put in the time and put in the work. We look better than last year, and we will look even better next year."
Western was set to travel to Madison Plains for a Saturday afternoon game. They will travel to West Union Monday night, Oct. 11, and New Boston Wednesday, Oct. 13, before returning home to take on Portsmouth Clay on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
