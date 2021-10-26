Piketon High School Football Team 2021 — First Row: Levi Gullion, Hunter Harris, Carter Williams, John Burton, Camren Loar, Kydan Potts, Jacob Taylor, Hunter McComas, Braiden Dunham, Mason Hartley, Kaden Dickerson. Second Row: Caleb Osborne, Levi Stanley, Matthew Mustard, Trevon King, Wyatt Fout, Eli Bear, Brandt Thompson, Dayton O’Dell, Keaton Brown, Sam Carrier, Jon Seeber. Third Row: Devan Rapp, Chris Wente, D.J. Rapp, Landon Farmer, Brayden Leeth, Alex Jenkins, Dawson Montgomery, Tre Jenkins, Jayden Thacker, Alan Austin, Nate Waddell. Fourth Row: Zane Brownfield. Wayde Fout, Gary Mullett, Dylan Leeth, Gabe Lamerson, Brent McGuire, Zack Hannah, Tyler Tackett, Wyatt Carter, Craig Tackett. Fifth Row: Mason Thacker, Nathaniel Shrum, Buddy Wilson, Blake Sartin, Jeremy Williams, Raymond Harris, Kaleb Stevens, Mason Sly, Drake Beekman. Sixth Row: Head Coach Tyler Gullion, Assistant Coach Mark Rockwell, Assistant Coach Ian Montgomery, Assistant Coach Jerry Berry, Assistant Coach Rusty Wright, Assistant Coach Chris Pfeifer, Assistant Coach Jeff Spires, Assistant Coach Eddie Durham.
