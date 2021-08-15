James Cotton had a commanding presence in the Waverly High School weight room early Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11.
All of the eyes of a very attentive Waverly Tiger football team were on the former Ohio State Buckeye defensive lineman and professional football player.
Cotton, who stood 6-foot, 4-inches and weighed 245 pounds when he played for the Buckeyes as a defensive end, wore his No. 52 jersey as he shared his three keys to success with the Tigers.
"Playing team sports allows you to learn certain life skills that will help you guys get to the next level," said Cotton. "If you put in the same hard work out on the football field that you do in the classroom, the community and the church, those essential life skills will help transcend who you are as an individual. That is how I got to where I am today."
Cotton's most memorable football moment, which was shared by Matt Snodgrass as he introduced Cotton to the room full of Tigers, was having the opportunity to sack University of Michigan Wolverine Tom Brady in the Big House during the Big Game between the two teams. After finishing his college football career, Cotton was drafted by the Chicago Bears, had stops with the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and the Canadian Football League, winning the Grey Cup in 2001 with the Calgary Stampeders.
Life is what you make of it. Cotton made the most of his opportunities in a less-than-ideal situation.
"I went to Collinwood High School in Cleveland, an inner-city school. I grew up in a single parent household," said Cotton. "Growing up, my environment was pretty toxic. I was in a gang, drug-infested area. But it is all about the decisions you make, the choices you make, and who you surround yourself with. Throughout my life and my football career, I have had the opportunity to use football as my guiding light."
At the same time, Cotton urged the Tigers to savor every opportunity they have been given to play on the gridiron.
"I hope you guys enjoy and process these moments. Football and sports could be gone in a heartbeat. Look at Ryan Shazier (former Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker who became paralyzed while making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017) — his career suddenly stopped," said Cotton.
"Some of you guys won't play football past high school. Learn how to savor these moments and appreciate what you are going through as teammates, and the bond you guys are going to have moving forward. Some of these guys will be your friends for life."
Cotton shared in his three keys to success — commitment, discipline, and self-worth. He noticed all of the Tigers had notebooks and pencils, and encouraged them to take notes.
"I want to give you guys some essential life skills that really helped me and what I really mastered and honed in on to cultivate the person I am today. The first key to success is commitment," said Cotton.
"Commitment is where you make a pledge — like being the best football player and student you can be. Make the commitment. Do you want to lead the team? What can you do individually to help your team collectively? That's what commitment is. Commitment creates consistency. You don't have to be great at the start, but you have to start to become great."
Cotton turned struggles into successes during his high school years.
"The key to success is learning from the failures you have. You guys are going to lose football games, but those offer lessons. My team was 1-9 in my senior year. On top of that, I tore my ACL in the seventh game of the season. I was leading the state in rushing and yards. I was a good athlete. When I tore my ACL, all of my scholarships went out the window," said Cotton.
"What was I supposed to do? My whole life was around football, basketball and baseball. I missed basketball season, which only left me baseball season. Guess what I did? I went out and made the all-state baseball team, because football was taken away from me. I decided I would show people that I was really good at baseball, too. The more sports you can play, the better. It all starts with commitment. Get real good at being committed — whether it is your girlfriend, your family, or your religion. That builds my second key to success, which is discipline."
Cotton urged the players not to think of discipline he was speaking of as a form of punishment, but rather practicing self-control.
"One of my best friends used to like to hang out and go to the park. At our park, you had people selling drugs and gangs. So it was hard to go to the park to utilize the basketball court or football field when you have all of these distractions around you," said Cotton, who warned his friend of the dangers of hanging out at that particular park.
"He couldn't discipline himself, because he felt like he was missing out on something. So one day, I got a phone call that he got shot at the park. He was dead, all because he couldn't be disciplined. Sometimes discipline can be a matter of life or death. Or it can be something small like jumping offsides (in a football game). You can get better at that."
Commitment is taking advantage of all opportunities to get better. In college, Cotton wanted to lead the Ohio State Buckeyes in tackles for losses and sacks, while being the best player on defense. He wrote those goals in his locker.
In Cotton's senior year, he led the team in both sacks and tackles for losses. He was also maintaining a 3.7 grade point average (GPA). After telling the Tigers those facts, he admitted that he was a horrible student in high school, finishing with a 1.8 GPA.
"What pattern do you guys see? Commitment. People can't see the amount of work you are putting into the whole offseason and the classroom. That's where the discipline comes in. It isn't easy. It takes commitment and discipline for you to go from good to great. Make sure you guys understand the importance of discipline."
Cotton's third key to success is self worth.
"What you put into your mind and body is what you are going to get out of it. I'm sure all of you guys have heard all of the mental health stories about Olympic athletes. People are not always taking care of themselves or may be struggling mentally. Depression is real. Anger is real," said Cotton.
"I loved playing football. That's how I took my frustrations out. I just let the guy across from me know that it was going to be a long game, because he was going to have to deal with me all game. 'I'm coming! I'm in the best shape ever! I am relentless!' You guys need to have the same attitude for not only football, but also school work and life."
Cotton urged the Waverly football players to stay positive and uplift others.
"If you choose to put negative content in your brain, or get into fights and arguments, you will be an energy to that," said Cotton. "Energy is powerful. You have to guard what kind of energy you are putting in your brain. You don't want to give out negative energy. You don't want to give off anger. We are trying to generate love. There's nothing soft about loving somebody. Make sure you are giving love. It is important to help other people."
Every play on the football field can be a learning experience.
"You are going to get knocked down nine times in a football game. Make sure you get up 10. Pay attention to detail. If you guys pay attention to details, the small details shape up to be the bigger picture," said Cotton. "Take the same mentality into everything you do. That will help you become tougher and stronger mentally."
Cotton was impressed with the focus the Tigers exhibited just during his brief visit and applauded them.
"I can tell with everyone's eyes on me that you guys are really into this, and you are trying to build something special here," he said. "I encourage all of you guys to keep building. Hang in there! It is going to get tough! There will be some bumps in the road. We have to stay committed, be disciplined, and we have to value ourselves. We just have to love each other. That's what it takes to win a championship."
At every level from high school to junior college (City College of San Francisco), Ohio State and professional football, Cotton had the opportunity to chase, and in some instances, win a championship.
"The one thing it took to win the championship on all of those levels was everything I mentioned before (commitment, discipline, and self-worth), while remaining very focused. In every season and on every team, we seemed to lose sight of what we were doing. We were all able to come together, hold each other accountable, and realign our focus," said Cotton.
"I want all of you guys to write down focus. Go back to the goals you set. Recalibrate yourself. Run self analysis. There's a lot of self analysis in football. If you lose sight, you have to refocus. Refocus yourselves, and the opportunities to win will be countless or endless."
At the conclusion of Cotton's talk, the Waverly players had the opportunity to ask Cotton some questions, including whether he knew Tom Brady would be good.
"In the 1990s, Ohio State struggled. Now we are dominating the series with Michigan. Back in '98, we beat them soundly (31-16 win). Then we lost to them the following year, which was my senior year and Tom Brady's senior year. I was doing everything I could to rattle those guys," said Cotton, who also knew that Drew Brees and Ron Dayne would be excellent at the next level.
"Dayne had an okay NFL career. Brees and Brady are Hall of Famers. I would have kill shots on them in the pocket, and they would just give a roll of the shoulder and you would miss (the tackle), or they would step up (in the pocket). Their understanding of knowing where everyone was at on the football field was amazing."
A play against Penn State is what led Cotton to be selected in the draft. Cotton chased down a 60-yard run by the Penn State running back to save a touchdown, outrunning a lot of his teammates. The scouts noted that Cotton never gave up on the play.
Cotton's max bench press in his prime was 425 pounds, while his squat topped out at 780 pounds.
Beyond football, Cotton had the opportunity to start a family and his own business — BUCK-ICON (buckicon.com) — their mission is to provide resources for former members of the Ohio State football program and assist everyday individuals with transitioning throughout life’s journey. Cotton is available through various social media channels, has his own YouTube channel, and a video podcast.
In summary, Cotton shared, "This is a chaotic world. There's no room for jerks in the world. You have to be responsible and accountable for your actions. That's why I share some of my life stories. You guys can learn from my mistakes. If you guys see any negative situations or athletes getting in trouble, I am not telling you to ignore it. Look at it, analyze it, and see what you could do differently. Make sure you guys are putting yourselves in the best situation possible. If you are having troubles with anything mentally, physically, and spiritually, make sure you talk to people you trust. Make sure you guys stay, treat each other with respect, and love each other."
