Tournament play has come to an end for the Eastern Lady Eagles and the Western Lady Indians, as both squads suffered sectional final road losses Saturday.
Eastern @ Peebles
After tasting victory with a big 70-48 sectional semifinal win over Clay Wednesday evening, the Lady Eagles traveled to Peebles Saturday and suffered a 72-31 defeat at the hands of the hosting Lady Indians.
The Peebles scoring attack was led by Jacey Justice and Peyton Johnson, who scored 27 and 25 respectively, to account for 52 points belonging to their team. Lilly Gray also finished with double digits, having 10 points.
Peebles outscored Eastern 20-9 in the opening quarter as Justice had nine, Johnson added seven, and Gray scored four. For Eastern, the Cochenour sisters, Abby and Addison, each hit a three-point shot. Abby also had a free throw, while Andee Lester had a bucket.
The second quarter saw Peebles outscore Eastern 28-6 to go up 48-15. Eastern senior Skylar White had a pair of buckets.
In the third quarter, the Lady Indians put up 17, while the Lady Eagles had five, increasing the lead to 65-20. Abby Cochenour scored nine of Eastern’s 11 points in the final quarter.
Abby Cochenour finished with 18 points to lead the Lady Eagles, followed by Lester and White with four points each. Lester and White are the two seniors on the roster for EHS.
EHS — 9 6 5 11 — 31
PHS — 20 28 17 7 — 72
EASTERN (31) — Skylar White 2 0 0-0 4, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Cochenour 0 1 0-0 3, Abby Cochenour 2 3 5-8 18, Kelsey Poorman 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, Megan Nickell 0 0 0-0 0, Andee Lester 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 7 4 5-8 31.
PEEBLES (72) — Natalee Workman 1 0 0-0 2, Riley Barr 0 0 0-0 0, Marisa Moore 3 0 0-0 6, Jacey Justice 9 3 0-0 27, Gabby Cobb 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Johnson 4 4 5-6 25, Lilly Gray 5 0 0-0 10, Summer Bird 0 0 0-0 0, Izzy Scott 0 0 0-0 0, Lily McFarland 0 0 0-0 0, Emmi Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Gracey Rowland 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 7 5-6 72.
Western @ Waterford
Going up against a tournament-seasoned Waterford Lady Wildcats team on the road, the Western Lady Indians suffered a 51-25 loss to bring their hoops season for a close in a Division IV sectional final contest Saturday evening.
The hosting Wildcats took control almost instantly, going up 22-5 by the end of the opening quarter. It was 38-9 by the half and 50-17 at the end of the third quarter.
Western’s best quarter was the last, outscoring Waterford 8-1.
For the Lady Indians, Kenzi Ferneau and Brooklyn Tackett each finished with nine points. Tackett is the lone senior on Western’s roster.
For Waterford, Cara Taylor and Mackenzie Sprague each scored 14.
Western ends the year at 4-10 overall and 4-6 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The remaining league games will not be made up, according to Western Lady Indians Assistant Coach Sonya Rittenhouse.
Wes. HS — 5 4 8 8 — 25
Wat. HS — 22 16 12 1 — 51
WESTERN (25) — Alicia Francis 0 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rhoades 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 1 0 0-0 2, Brooklyn Tackett 2 0 5-7 9, Taylor Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 1-2 3, Chloe Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Ferneau 3 1 0-0 9, Sakayla Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 8 1 6-9 25.
WATERFORD (54) — Cara Taylor 4 1 3-5 14, Lily Franchino 1 0 0-0 2, Makenzie Sprague 2 3 1-2 14, Keykya Jones 1 1 0-0 5, Alaina Jones 4 0 0-0 8, Maddie Hiener 1 0 0-0 2, Riley Schweikert 3 0 0-0 6, Leah Ryan 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Hartline 0 0 0-0 0, Breanna Offenberger 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Sampson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 5 4-7 54.
