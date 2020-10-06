The last time the Piketon Redstreaks participated in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s state football playoff tournament came in the 2012 season.
In that year, after the normal 10-game slate in the regular season, the Redstreaks were one of the top eight teams in Division IV Region 15, securing the fifth-seed out of the eight qualifying teams after finishing an 8-2 season. They began their playoff run with a game at fourth-seeded Minford.
In that first-round playoff game, the Redstreaks used 35 first-half points and 484 yards of offense to roll to a 49-27 victory over the hosting Falcons.
The Redstreaks would like nothing better than to have history repeat itself, as they are faced with the same task Saturday night. In a year when all teams could opt into the playoffs after a COVID-19 shortened regular season, the 21st seeded Redstreaks will go to Minford for a 7 p.m. showdown with the 12th-seeded Falcons.
Offensively, the Redstreaks have been strong throughout the regular season, putting up a high of 48 points in last week’s victory over Huntington. Playing a schedule of only Scioto Valley Conference opponents, the Redstreaks head into the playoff game with an overall record of 2-3. Their Sept. 25 game was canceled by Westfall after Pike County was listed as a Red Level 3 on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory system for COVID-19.
Through five games, the Redstreaks put up 181 points, for an average of 36.2 points per game. Defensively, they have surrendered slightly more at 186 for an average of 37.2 points per game. Wins came over Southeastern (46-16) on Sept. 11 and Huntington (48-6) on Oct. 2. The losses came to Unioto (44-38) in the season opener, Paint Valley (56-19) on Sept. 4 and Adena on Sept. 18 (64-30). According to SVC Sports Zone (svcsportszone.com), Adena stands at the top of the SVC standings at 6-0, followed by Paint Valley at 5-1 and Unioto at 4-2. By average, Piketon is third in the SVC in points scored per game, following Adena and Paint Valley.
Minford played a full slate of six games, ending at 2-4. The Falcons recorded wins over Washington (26-25) in the season opener and Portsmouth West (35-14) on Sept. 11. They lost to Wheelersburg (28-42), Oak Hill (27-21), Waverly (6-42), and Valley (14-15).
For their six-game season, the Falcons scored 130 points in total for an average of 21.6 points per game. Defensively, they surrendered 165 points for an average of 27.5 points per game.
Looking at the matchups, Minford is led by senior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, who is a threat to run or pass. However, Piketon junior signal caller Levi Gullion has shown the ability to do the same. In fact, through four games, Gullion led the SVC in yardage, generating 1,219 yards in 75-of-127 attempts for 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Over those same first four games, Gullion was also Piketon’s leading rusher with 44 for 266 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Receiving-wise, Piketon has been led by juniors Camren Loar and Johnny Burton, along with seniors Chris Chandler and Brody Fuller. Eight different receivers have been used throughout the season.
Defensively, senior Easton Lansing leads the charge with 43 tackles after four games for an average of 10.8 per game. He leads the team in sacks with 2 for a 13 yard loss. Braiden Dunham has caused a fumble this season, while Jacob Taylor and Jeremy Copley have each recovered one.
Logan Maynard, Johnny Burton and Kydan Potts all have two interceptions each. Burton and Potts had both of their interceptions in last week’s win over Huntington. Potts had the exclamation highlight with a pick-6 of a potential Huntsmen touchdown pass, returning it 100 yards for a touchdown of his own.
The victorious team in Saturday’s first-round playoff matchup between Piketon and Minford will advance to play fifth-seeded Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on their home field on Saturday, Oct. 17. The Harvest Prep Warriors received a first-round bye after finishing their season at 4-1.
