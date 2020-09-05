The word humble, in the dictionary, means having a modest estimate of one's own importance.
West Union's Rob Pell, as a person who represents the word, certainly is the ultimate definition of humble.
An outstanding golfer as the first line of a group of strong golfers that have suited up for the Dragons' high school golf program, Pell turned his production over into the college ranks, where the 2015 Shawnee State graduate starred as a four-year rotational piece on Roger Merb's golf units throughout his college career.
Beyond his golf production, however, Pell experienced personal growth through golf -- a sport that helped the Adams County native enjoy the lighter side of life while beginning new relationships with his Shawnee State teammates as well as his coaching staff. Those memories and those relationships still stand tall for the 2015 Shawnee State graduate, who works at General Electric Aviation in Peebles.
"I'm not really a very outspoken person," Pell said. "However, being a part of the golf program got me to become a part of a group, and by being a part of athletics, I was able to develop friendships that still stand tall today. (Roger) Merb was very helpful throughout my career with that process, in addition to my overall golf game."
From the outset, Pell's golf career was full of high expectations. Having been a part of the game in some form since birth, Pell studied the game with the support of his parents, Michael and Monica and the remainder of the Pell family.
"Growing up, I have always had a golf club in my hand," Pell said. "I have been fortunate that nearly everyone in my family has enjoyed playing golf at some point in their lives. I grew up learning to play golf with my Dad, papaw (Bob) and uncle, who also taught my three younger brothers and my sister how to play. My papaw's quote that he always told me when I would be upset after a round was, 'Sometimes you get the bear, and other times, the bear gets you.'"
Later on, highly-esteemed golf coach Carl Schneider took over the reins of Pell's development -- as he has done with most Adams County players.
Schneider, who also served as West Union's high school band director since 1984, took over as the head coach of the male version of the program in 2002 while starting the female version of the Dragons' golf offerings in 2005. He has won 18 Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) Championships, coached 98 All-SHAC talents, and, most importantly, sent players like Pell, current SSU golfers Elijah McCarty and Madison Fulton, and Corey Richmond and Dean Schneider, off to play the sport in college.
"My golfing career at West Union started at a very young age with the junior league program that Carl Schneider puts on every year," Pell said. "There, I was able to learn the fundamentals of golf as well as develop my passion for the game, and built lifelong friendships with my teammates. I can remember many times getting dropped off at the course during the first thing in the morning, and playing until dark with a couple of my friends just to see how many holes we could play each day. We would all chip in and buy a pizza throughout the day and just keep playing. My Mom still refers to the golf course as one of the best babysitters I had growing up."
Pell, along with the Schneiders, Corey Richmond and Richmond's brother, Eric, Ethan McCarty, Shane Hacker, Justin Lawler and John Lawler, were all inducted into the 2016-17 West Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame for their efforts in guiding West Union to either one or both of the school's first pair of state appearances in school history, from a team perspective, during the 2006 and 2007 campaigns. Dean Schneider (Morehead State) and Corey Richmond (Northern Kentucky) went on to play Division I golf following their graduations from West Union.
The 2007 team that Pell was on finished 11th at the OHSAA Division II State Championships, with Pell scoring a 72nd place showing in his own right at the state tournament.
"My expectations were sky high," Pell said. "The high school team had just gone to the state tournament for the first time in school history and we had several returning players my freshman year. The entire summer leading up to the season we played every day we could. My older teammates would pick me up early in the morning and we would travel around playing different courses and summer tournaments. We managed to make it back to state my freshman year by one stroke."
While Pell didn't make the trip back to state for the remainder of his high school career, he developed his own successful legacy at West Union, becoming a multi-time All-SHAC (then Southern Hills League) talent while graduating with high honors.
However, considering the heavy influence that the game of golf had on him to that point in time, Pell wasn't ready to call it quits with the sport that he loved.
"Coming into college, I was never really recruited, but I knew that I still wanted to give it a shot," Pell said.
After trying out for the unit prior to the start of the 2011-12 season, Pell made the team and never looked back, immediately becoming a major piece in Shawnee State's efforts just as he had at West Union.
On seven occasions during his SSU career, Pell shot a 76 or lower in a single round, putting up a career-best 73 at the OSU-Lima Baron Invitational during his sophomore year. Pell also finished inside the top-40 at the Mid-South Conference Championships in each season of his collegiate career, and finished inside the top-30 at the MSC Championships twice by posting a 21st place in 2012 (82-83-82 -- 247) and a 28th place mark in his last collegiate outing in 2015 (78-78-85 -- 241).
"I made the team my freshman year and never looked back," Pell said. "I played in every round from my freshman year throughout my four years of playing. I can't thank (Roger) Merb enough for giving me the opportunity to play for SSU. He helped take my enjoyment for the game to the next level as well as my desire to help younger kids learn how to play golf. He was a great coach and an even better person. As for Hoppy (Dave Hopkins), we developed a great relationship with one another. He's a guy that's always there for me with anything I need help with. He has always been the one to give everyone a hard time, joke around and just create a fun environment anywhere he went. Even years later, he still gives me a call from time to time to check in with me and my family. He has also given one of my brothers an opportunity to play for SSU as well as follow my youngest brothers journey through high school golf."
Pell's successful journey through the program has also opened an additional avenue for West Union student-athletes to pursue the sport at the collegiate level. McCarty, who has been a top-three golfer throughout his time with the Bears, is the defending championship medalist of last season's Roger Merb Invitational. Fulton will become the first female golfer to suit up for SSU from West Union territory when she begins competitive golf this coming fall.
Then, there's the younger Pell brothers -- Jacob, Dakota, and Derrick Pell. Jacob, who was an All-SHAC golfer, played for Shawnee State for a season, while Dakota and Derrick, like Rob and Jacob before them, were each named All-SHAC talents in 2019 for the Dragons.
"It's been pretty neat," Pell said of watching his brothers grow. "We've been able to develop great relationships, and golf has been a big part of that. I hope that I've been able to help them along the way from elementary school on up. Being a golf family, we'll play in a few scrambles here and there where it's just us as a family. It's really enjoyable."
Academically, Rob also set a strong standard for his brothers and fellow West Union counterparts to follow. In each season that he was eligible, Pell was named as a All-Academic Mid-South Conference honoree en route to posting a cumulative GPA of 3.39. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Adminstration in the Spring 2015 semester as the first graduating class to officially utilize the newly renovated Alumni Green, and, in addition to his professional position, has given back to his alma mater -- and his younger brothers -- by helping Schneider as a coaching hand at West Union.
The best part about Pell, however, is the fact that his humble personality, through all his successes, has remained intact -- which has continued to make the West Union product a likeable guy by all accounts.
"Overall, I would have not been the person I am today without the support of my family, friends, coaches and teammates I have met along the way," Pell said. "They have taught me the importance of hard work, dedication, and most importantly to just enjoy life to the fullest. From Coach Schneider teaching me fundamentals, to Coach Merb and Hoppy mentoring me throughout college, I have been very blessed and hope to make them proud of the person I will become."
