After suffering a setback with their first league loss on Saturday, July 9, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, July 12, at Teays Valley High School.
In that Tuesday night road victory, the Shockers blasted past the hosting Circleville Post 134 Panthers, winning 13-2 to wrap up the South Central Ohio League baseball title. That also means that the Shockers will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 5 tournament at V.A. Memorial Stadium, and they will begin play Monday, July 18 at 12:30 p.m.
The win at Circleville was quite a switch from what Waverly faced in Saturday's 7-0 loss to Hillsboro.
"It was a nice team win for us," said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters. "To collect 19 hits after being no hit on Saturday is a nice rebound. I'm really proud of our team."
Highlighting the offensive outbursts were home runs from Ben Nichols and Tra Swayne. Nichols smashed his dinger his to lead off the sixth inning, and Swayne followed by leading off the seventh with his bomb.
The Shockers started the offense immediately in the top of the opening inning. LT Jordan led off with a single before Jase Hurd followed with a second straight hit. After Ben Nichols hit a fly ball to center field for the first out, Weston Roop doubled, pushing Jordan home as the first run. Dax Estep grounded out, allowing Hurd to score, 2-0. After Peyton Harris walked, Roger Woodruff had the final hit of the inning, scoring Roop to make the lead 3-0.
Jase Hurd produced a two-out single in the top of the second inning and scored on a double from Ben Nichols to make the lead 4-0.
Two more runs came the way of the Shockers in the top of the third inning. Peyton Harris reached base on an error, getting all the way to second. Roger Woodruff followed with a single that gave Harris the opportunity to score, 5-0. Tra Swayne followed with the next hit.
LT Jordan hit into a fielder's choice that saw Swayne out at second. Then Jordan stole second and Woodruff was able to make it home, pushing the score to 6-0.
Several scoreless innings followed. Then Ben Nichols led off the sixth inning with his solo home run to left field, extending the lead to 7-0.
The top of the seventh started the same way, as Tra Swayne stepped to the plate and deposited his homer over the left field fence, 8-0. That run was only the beginning of the Shockers' finale. LT Jordan came up with a one-out single, and then took second and third on wild pitches. He scored when Ben Nichols delivered a two-out base hit, 9-0. Weston Roop had the next hit. Then Dax Estep doubled to score both Nichols and Roop, 11-0. Next Peyton Harris reached base on an error. Then Malik Diack tripled to right field, giving Estep and Harris plenty of time to score, 13-0. A flyout brought the inning to an end.
Circleville's final chance to score came in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Panthers capitalized on an error and a walk to break up the shutout, generating a pair of runs before relief pitcher Dax Estep closed the game with back-to-back strikeouts. That made the final score 13-2 in favor of the Shockers.
Alex Boles started on the mound and pitched five shutout innings. He gave up just two hits and struck out seven batters while walking one and hitting two. Estep finished the final two innings, surrendering three hits and two runs (both unearned), while striking out five and walking one.
From the plate for Post 142, Ben Nichols was 3-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs. Malik Diack was 1-2 with a triple and two RBIs. Tra Swayne was 2-5 with his home run, collecting one RBI.
Jase Hurd also went 3-5 with two runs. Dax Estep also connected on 2-5, producing three RBIs and a run. Roger Woodruff finished 2-3 with two RBIs and a run.
Weston Roop was 2-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI. LT Jordan was also 2-4 with two runs and one stolen base. Alex Boles went 1-4. Peyton Harris scored two runs and drew a walk.
With the win, the Shockers improved to 14-11 (6-1 SCOL), clinching the league title and the top seed in the upcoming Region 5 tournament. The Shockers played a final regular season game against Portsmouth Post 23 on Thursday, July 14 (see the accompanying story).
