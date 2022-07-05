The following sections include recaps of baseball games played by the Chillicothe Paints during holiday weekend. The Paints play in the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league.
July 1, 2022 — Farmer, Klotz Homer In 2-1 Win Over Johnstown
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, took advantage of stellar pitching and a couple home runs Friday night at VA Memorial Stadium, beating the Johnstown Mill Rats 2-1.
The Paints (19-10) would get the scoring started on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, as Santrel Farmer hit a ball over the left-center field wall, giving Chillicothe a 1-0 lead.
Chillicothe would add to their lead in the bottom of the second with another solo home run to right off, this time off the bat of Hunter Klotz, making it 2-0.
Through six innings of work, Paints starting pitcher Gunnar Boehm (1-2) had allowed only two hits, which were both lead off singles that were negated by double plays, while striking out three.
In the top of the seventh inning Boehm gave up a hit for the first time since the top of the third, a leadoff triple by Jake Casey, who would later score on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Lukas Torres, cutting the Chillicothe lead in half at 2-1.
Boehm's final stat line was seven innings pitched, one earned run, four strikeouts, and one walk, earning his first win of the season.
In the top of the eighth inning, Brett Carson would come in to replace Boehm. He pitched the final two innings, shutting out Johnstown and striking out five, giving Chillicothe a 2-1 win over the Johnstown. Carson earned his team-leading third save of the summer.
July 2, 2022 — Paints Win Third Straight, Beat Johnstown 7-2
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, used a four-run sixth inning to propel them to a 7-2 win over the Johnstown Mill Rats Saturday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Paints (20-10) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a two-out, bases-loaded single by Mike Sprockett.
Chillicothe held the Mill Rats (11-17) scoreless until the top of the fifth inning, when a two-run double off the bat of Mackenzee Higuchi tied the game at 2-2.
The Paints would respond in the bottom half of the inning when Tim Orr doubled home Owen Wilson, making it 3-2 Chillicothe.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, with Jeron Williams on first as result of a walk, Ben Gbur sent a no-doubter over the left-field wall, giving the Paints a 5-2 lead. Cameron Bowen later scored on a wild pitch, extending their lead to 6-2. Tim Orr got another RBI when he lined a ball off the glove of the first baseman, making it 7-2.
Dylan Taliaferro (3-1) would leave the game after six innings of work, giving up two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five. Jake Norris entered the game in the seventh in relief and shut the Mill Rats down, striking out two and giving up no runs to earn his second save of the season and securing the 7-2 victory.
July 3, 2022 — Paints Take Big Lead, Hold On For 7-6 Win Over Lafayette
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, scored early and then had to fend off an aggressive rally from the Lafayette Aviators, taking a 7-6 victory Sunday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Lafayette (14-16) got on the board in the top of the first on a two-out, solo home run to left field by Brandon Daniels.
The Paints (21-10) would take the lead in the bottom of the second. A Connor Ashby double plated Anthony Steele, getting Chillicothe on the board. An RBI groundout to second by Santrel Farmer scored Nate Dorinsky, giving the Paints an early 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Chillicothe would add to the lead with a Jeron Williams RBI single, scoring Ashby. A well-executed double steal followed, allowng Owen Wilson to score from third on the throw to second, making it 4-1. Then, following a Brett Carson walk, Kade Wroot slashed a single to center field, scoring Williams and extending the Paints' lead to 5-1.
In the fifth inning, The Paints would tack on another run with an RBI infield single from Wilson that scored Ashby. Another RBI single from Williams followed, this time scoring Hunter Klotz, growing the Paints' lead to 7-1.
Chillicothe starter Sebastian Escobar (2-0) would leave the game after five innings of work, allowing one run and striking out seven. Nick Lallathin was his replacement from the bullpen, tossing a perfect sixth.
Dawson Gabe pitched the seventh, Cruz McFadden started the eighth and Evan Wolf threw the final 1 2/3 innings, all the while Lafayette closed the gap to one run at 7-6, scoring five times across the seventh and eighth innings on eight hits.
The Aviators go the leadoff man on in the ninth, but Wolf shut the door, closing the fourth-consecutive win for the Paints.
With the win, Chillicothe sets a new high-water mark on the season at 11 games over .500 at 21-10.
Upcoming Games
The Paints were off July 4. They returned to action Tuesday, July 5, hosting the Champion City Kings at VA Memorial Stadium. They will remain home Wednesday evening and face the Johnstown Mill Rats at 7:05 p.m. Then they will play five straight road games.
