Marietta Post 64 and Waverly Post 142 combined for 21 hits and 23 runs in a high scoring offensive battle on Wednesday night.
The Shockers sent eleven batters to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning scoring five runs but the comeback attempt came up short as they fell 13-10 to Marietta Post 64. “Mason (Ratcliff) didn’t throw too bad, he’s got to limit his walks and throw some more strikes and then we just kinda lost it after that for whatever reason and we just didn’t play good enough baseball to win the game” said Shockers coach Jonathan Teeters. “We beat ourselves and didn’t deserve to win.”
After the first three batters reached to load the bases for Marietta Post 64 Mason Ratcliff then pitched out of the jam tallying a strikeout before a 6-4-3 double play ended the inning. Waverly Post 142 would get a one out walk in the bottom half. Ratcliff struck out the side in the top of the second inning. After Logan Maynard reached on a two out error in the bottom of the inning Dakota Secrest then doubled and Maynard scored giving the Shockers a 1-0 lead.
Hunter Edwards then singled on the next at bat to put runners on the corners. LT Jordan then singled and Secrest scored as Waverly Post 142 took a 2-0 after two innings. In the top of the third Marietta Post 64 scored on a two run single to tie the game at 2-2 before a sacrifice fly gave them a 3-2 lead.
The Shockers would get a runner on in the bottom half but would be left stranded. In the fourth Marietta Post 64 scored on a 2 out error and a bases loaded walk to take a 5-2 lead. Secrest singled to lead off the bottom half and later scored on an RBI single by Alex Boles as Waverly Post 142 made it 5-3. Marietta Post 64 made it a 6-3 game as a run scored on a fielder’s choice in the fifth. Roger Woodruff and Maynard singled back to back to lead off the fifth inning for the Shockers. Woodruff then scored on an Edwards fielder’s choice and Maynard scored on a wild pitch cutting the lead to 6-5. Marietta Post 64 scored 3 runs in the sixth to take a 9-5 lead. Weston Roop walked and Easton Lansing singled in the bottom of the sixth.
Marietta Post 64 took their largest lead of the night as they plated four runs in the top of the seventh taking a 13-5 lead. Then the Shockers made their comeback. The Shockers loaded the bases with three straight walks after a line out began the inning. Alex Boles then doubled and Edwards and Jordan scored making it 13-7. Weston Roop then singled driving in two more runs to make it 13-9. Two batters later Maynard beat out an infield single and a run scored to make it 13-10.
However, the comeback bid from the Shockers fell just short as they fell to Marietta Post 64 13-10. “We battled and didn’t lay over so that’s a positive take from tonight we made it a respectable game but at the end of the day there’s one winner and one loser and today we were the losers. We’ll be fine, we just have to play the baseball we know how to play and the baseball we’ve been taught to play from our high school seasons” said Teeters. “It’s still early but at the end of the day you have to do things the right way you have to play the game the right way as you can’t give teams extra outs and today we didn’t do that.”
Leading the Shockers on offense was Alex Boles who was 2-5 with a single, double, and three RBI’s Logan Maynard was 2-5 with two singles and an RBI. Dakota Secrest was 2-5 with a single, double, and an RBI. Easton Laning was 2-5 with a single and double. Weston Roop was 1-4 with two RBI’s LT Jordan was 1-2 with an RBI. Roger Woodruff and Hunter Edwards both had a single and scored a run. Mason Ratcliff struck out seven batters in four innings on the mound. Levi Coriell struck out two batters. The Shockers will look to bounce back this weekend as they travel to Hillsboro’s Shaffer Park for the Hillsboro Wood Bat tournament.
