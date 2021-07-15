IRVING, Texas (July 14, 2021) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame today released impactful numbers on the state of football, including key stats from the high school, collegiate and NFL levels, showcasing the many opportunities the game provides to the more than 1 million high school and 81,000 collegiate athletes that play the game each year. The NFF has also highlighted the impressive numbers from the 2020-21 season impacted by the pandemic.
“Football has been an integral part of the American experience for 152 years, and it continues to foster the key leadership skills that benefit the young people who play the game,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We wanted to highlight all of the numbers from high school football, college football and the NFL to show where the game stands today. We also wanted to showcase the 2020-21 season and the resiliency shown by the high school and college football programs who worked to safely provide their student-athletes the ability to still take the field in either the fall or spring.”
During the 2020-21 season impacted by the pandemic, 46 states and the District of Columbia found safe ways for high school football games to be played in either the fall or spring semesters. At the college level, 216 schools from all levels of the NCAA and NAIA were able to play games in the fall while another 296 played games in the spring.
As the 2021 season approaches, the NFF anticipates that more than 1 million students will take the field at 15,810 high schools and another 81,000 will play at the college level at 765 four-year institutions. The game has seen growth in other areas as well, with 15 colleges and universities now offering sprint football while another 15 NAIA schools are playing women’s flag football at the varsity level.
