Two teams and a total of 17 Pike County runners have qualified for regional cross country action at Pickerington North High School on Saturday, Oct. 29.

When the Southeast District races were completed at the University of Rio Grande on Saturday, Oct. 22, both the Waverly Tigers and the Lady Tigers qualified for the regional round as teams in the Division II competition. In Division III, Piketon's Kenzie Mays qualified for a return trip to the regional as an individual, and Eastern runners Aiden Werner and Gracie Long will both be going for the first time as freshmen.

