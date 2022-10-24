The Waverly Lady Tigers qualified for the Division II regional cross country meet as a team after finishing seventh overall in the Southeast District meet at the University of Rio Grande. They include Carly Dixon, Mallory Roberts, Olivia Russell, Kaleigh Ficken, Hadlee Cisco, Quinn Shaffer and Ava Robertson.
The Waverly Tigers continued a recent tradition of qualifying for the regional cross country meet as a team. They include Sam Walsh, Max Monroe, Mitch Green, Hudson Cook, Jeremiah Miller and Carson Kittaka.
The Waverly Tigers continued a recent tradition of qualifying for the regional cross country meet as a team. They include Sam Walsh, Max Monroe, Mitch Green, Hudson Cook, Jeremiah Miller and Carson Kittaka.
Waverly's Mallory Roberts stands in this group of runners, which includes the top 32 individuals in the Division II girls Southeast District race at the University of Rio Grande. Roberts would have been an individual qualifier. But the Lady Tigers qualified as a team, so the top seven will be in action at Pickerington.
The Waverly Lady Tigers qualified for the Division II regional cross country meet as a team after finishing seventh overall in the Southeast District meet at the University of Rio Grande. They include Carly Dixon, Mallory Roberts, Olivia Russell, Kaleigh Ficken, Hadlee Cisco, Quinn Shaffer and Ava Robertson.
By Paul Boggs/Portsmouth Daily TImes
The Waverly Tigers continued a recent tradition of qualifying for the regional cross country meet as a team. They include Sam Walsh, Max Monroe, Mitch Green, Hudson Cook, Jeremiah Miller and Carson Kittaka.
Submitted photo
Eastern's Gracie Long and Piketon's Kenzie Mays stand in this group of Division III girls cross country regional qualifiers. They both finished in the top 24 to advance.
By Paul Boggs/Portsmouth Daily Times
Eastern freshman Aiden Werner stands among this group of Division III boys cross country qualifiers who will be running in the regional at Pickerington North on Saturday, Oct. 29.
By Paul Boggs/Portsmouth Daily Times
Waverly cross country coach Linda McAllister was thrilled to have her boys and girls teams qualify for the regional meet.
Submitted photo
The Waverly Tigers continued a recent tradition of qualifying for the regional cross country meet as a team. They include Sam Walsh, Max Monroe, Mitch Green, Hudson Cook, Jeremiah Miller and Carson Kittaka.
By Paul Boggs/Portsmouth Daily TImes
Waverly freshman Mallory Roberts led the Lady Tigers in the district cross country meet.
Submitted photo
Waverly's Mallory Roberts stands in this group of runners, which includes the top 32 individuals in the Division II girls Southeast District race at the University of Rio Grande. Roberts would have been an individual qualifier. But the Lady Tigers qualified as a team, so the top seven will be in action at Pickerington.
Two teams and a total of 17 Pike County runners have qualified for regional cross country action at Pickerington North High School on Saturday, Oct. 29.
When the Southeast District races were completed at the University of Rio Grande on Saturday, Oct. 22, both the Waverly Tigers and the Lady Tigers qualified for the regional round as teams in the Division II competition. In Division III, Piketon's Kenzie Mays qualified for a return trip to the regional as an individual, and Eastern runners Aiden Werner and Gracie Long will both be going for the first time as freshmen.
In the Division II girls competition, the top eight teams and top 32 runners who were not on a qualifying team advanced to the regional round. The Waverly Lady Tigers finished seventh overall behind district champions Fairfield Union and Athens.
Waverly was led by freshman Mallory Roberts, who finished 29th in 22:32.92. She was followed closely by sophomore Hadlee Cisco (37th, 23:16.70), freshman Ava Robertson (45th, 23:38.48), senior Olivia Russell (57th, 24:09.57), and freshman Quinn Shaffer (76th, 25:21.69). Completing the placements were Carly Dixon (107th, 28:19.24) and Kaleigh Ficken (132nd, 35:48.24).
In the Division II boys competition, the Waverly Tigers finished eighth overall behind district champions Fairfield Union and Unioto.
Senior Mitch Green led the charge, finishing seventh in 16:53.58. The next four Tigers were close together. Carson Kittaka was 62nd in 19:37.85, followed by Max Monroe (70th, 20:01.07), Dallas Downs (76th, 20:09.90) and Sam Walsh (83rd, 20:25.32). Completing the placements were Jeremiah Miller (112th, 21:31.45) and Hudson Cook (151st, 25:07.36).
Four Piketon Redstreaks also competed in the Division II boys district race. Josh Richmond led the way by finishing 95th in 20:49.45. Grayson Roberts was next (141st, 23:57.02), followed by Gary Richmond (154th, 25:34.57) and Mason Roberts (157th, 25:53.19).
In Division III, the top six teams and top 24 individuals who were not on a qualifying team advanced to the regional race.
Piketon senior twins Kenzie and Kalynn Mays represented their school in the Division III girls race. Kenzie finished 17th overall in 23:00.79 and qualified for regional action for the third straight year. Kalynn was 82nd in 29:59.11.
Also in the Division III girls race, Eastern freshman Gracie Long qualified for regional action as well, finishing 20th overall in 23:18.53. Teammate Josie Ware just missed the cutoff by five places, crossing the line 29th in 24:35.84. Christine Eing completed the results for the Lady Eagles, ending 105th in 35:06.68.
In the Division III boys competition, Eastern freshman Aiden Werner ran his way to seventh place in 17:46.58 to qualify for regional action. Sophomore teammate Garrett Cody was 64th in 20:44.26.
The Western boys team finished 15th overall. Kameron Janes led the charge, crossing the line 52nd in 20:20.4. He was followed by Luke Smith, who was 89th in 22:29.36. Tyler Kerns (102nd, 23:48.88) and Michael Bennett (112th, 25:04.93) ran their season best times. Holden Iseman wrapped up the placements, finishing 131st in 31:31.09.
Roxanne Milar was Western's lone female runner, who finished the course in 31:50.07 to place 94th in the girls race.
On Saturday in the regional meet at Pickerington North, the Division III boys race is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by the Division III girls race at 11:45 p.m. Then the Division II boys will run at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Division II girls at 1:15 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.