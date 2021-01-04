After nearly a month off from games, the Waverly Tigers wasted little time showing that the break would not slow them down.
On Saturday night, the Tigers traveled north to Fairfield Union for a Division II battle with the Falcons, who have had their share of success over the past few years. Behind a 34-point effort from Waverly’s Trey Robertson, the Tigers earned a 57-52 victory, moving to 4-0 on the season.
Their strong start also saw them receive votes in the first Associated Press poll of the year, checking in a 10th-place tie in Division II with Byesville Meadowbrook.
The Tigers trailed by five, 18-13, at the end of the opening quarter. Robertson warmed up with a pair of three-pointers to lead the charge, while Gage Wheeler had a three and a bucket, and Zeke Brown added another bucket.
The second quarter saw Robertson do all of the scoring for Waverly, producing 12 points. Every Tiger contributed defensively, limiting the Falcons to 10 points. At the break, Waverly was behind by three, 28-25.
Returning to the floor after halftime, the Tigers had their strongest defensive effort of the night, holding the Falcons to seven points. Offensively, five different players scored, adding up to 16 points. Robertson led with five points, followed by Brown with four points, Wheeler with three points and Stulley and Will Futhey with two each. Heading to the final quarter, the Tigers led 41-35.
In the final quarter, Robertson scored 11 of Waverly’s 16, going a perfect 6-of-6 on the line. Phoenix Wolf broke into the scoring column for the first time in the game, having a bucket and two free throws. Will Futhey also split a pair of foul shots. Waverly finished 9-of-10 from the line in that quarter, sealing the 57-52 win.
The Tigers finished 14-of-15 from the line in the game for 93 percent. Behind Robertson’s 34, Wheeler followed with eight points and Brown added six points. For the Falcons, Ryan Magill had 18 points, followed by Christian Carsey with 17 points.
Waverly was back at home Tuesday evening for a Southern Ohio Conference Division II showdown with Wheelersburg. The Tigers will head to Northwest Friday night before returning home to make up a game with Minford on Saturday.
WHS — 13 12 16 16 — 57
FUHS — 18 10 7 17 — 52
WAVERLY (57) — Mark Stulley 0 0 2-2 2, Gage Wheeler 2 1 1-1 8, Trey Robertson 6 5 6-6 34, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 1 0 1-2 3, Zeke Brown 2 0 2-2 6, Phoenix Wolf 1 0 2-2 4, TOTALS 12 6 14-15 57.
FAIRFIELD UNION (52) — Brennen Rowles 1 0 2-2 4, Ryan Magill 5 2 4-5 18, Charlie Bean 2 1 0-0 7, Landon Woodside 0 0 0-0 0, Ted Harrah 3 0 0-0 6, Christian Carsey 7 1 0-0 17, TOTALS 17 4 6-7 52.
