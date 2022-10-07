Piketon senior golfer Owen Armstrong found himself in a playoff battle at the Division II Southeast District boys golf match Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club.
The Piketon Redstreaks and Waverly Tigers had both qualified as teams for district competition, but neither produced the scores needed to advance to the Division II state golf tournament.
However, for Armstrong, it was a different matter. The individual district title winner was Warren senior Edward Kehl, who shot a 74 with a 35 on the front nine and a 39 on the back nine. That left Armstrong, Wheelersburg’s Brady Gill, and Warren’s John Wharton tied for the second individual qualifying spot, tied with a score of 82. Armstrong was eliminated from the playoff on the opening hole. Gill and Wharton played three more holes with Gill winning the fourth.
Teamwise, Sheridan won the Southeast District title with a team score of 331. Gallia Academy was the runner-up team with a team score of 335, securing the other qualifying spot for the state tournament.
The Piketon Redstreaks finished sixth overall as a team with a score of 356. Armstrong led the Redstreaks with his 82. Gavin Howard was next, shooting 90. Brevin Wooldridge finished with a 92, and Gabe Dettwiller shot 92. Hunter Skaggs finished his day with a 101.
The Waverly Tigers ended their day ninth overall with a 360. Zander King led the charge with an 87, followed by Ben Nichols with an 89. Cody Beekman and Caden Corkerton both fired 92. Connor Snyder finished with a 110.
