After a week off, the Piketon Redstreaks were back on the gridiron. The Redstreaks improved to 7-0 with a 51-20 victory over the visiting Adena Warriors Friday night.

Adena began the game with the football, driving 81 yards that resulted in a Nathan Dreitzler 6-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors an early 8-0 lead with 7:40 in the opening quarter.

Piketon answered quickly as Levi Gullion connected with Johnny Burton for a 33-yard touchdown, tying the game 8-8 with 6:30 to play in the first. Piketon then took a 16-8 lead with 3:54 in the first, as Gullion connected with Kydan Potts from 27 yards out.

After a Piketon defensive stop the Redstreaks took a 22-8 lead with 10:07 to go in the half, as Gullion connected with Potts for the second time. Adena then made it a one score game 22-14 with 5:27 to go in the half.

Gullion then connected with Camren Loar with 1:04 left for an 18 yard score that gave Piketon a 30-14 halftime lead. Piketon scored quickly to open the second half, as Gullion connected with Burton for an 8-yard touchdown giving Piketon a 38-14 lead.

Gullion then threw a touchdown pass to Potts with 4:01 to go in the third as Piketon led 44-14. Jayden Thacker scored the final Redstreak touchdown of the night on a 6-yard touchdown run with 6:20 to go in the game. Adena scored a late touchdown as Piketon defeated the Warriors 51-20 for seventh win of the season.

Piketon will now travel to take on Westfall next Friday.

