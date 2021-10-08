After a week off, the Piketon Redstreaks were back on the gridiron. The Redstreaks improved to 7-0 with a 51-20 victory over the visiting Adena Warriors Friday night.
Adena began the game with the football, driving 81 yards that resulted in a Nathan Dreitzler 6-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors an early 8-0 lead with 7:40 in the opening quarter.
Piketon answered quickly as Levi Gullion connected with Johnny Burton for a 33-yard touchdown, tying the game 8-8 with 6:30 to play in the first. Piketon then took a 16-8 lead with 3:54 in the first, as Gullion connected with Kydan Potts from 27 yards out.
After a Piketon defensive stop the Redstreaks took a 22-8 lead with 10:07 to go in the half, as Gullion connected with Potts for the second time. Adena then made it a one score game 22-14 with 5:27 to go in the half.
Gullion then connected with Camren Loar with 1:04 left for an 18 yard score that gave Piketon a 30-14 halftime lead. Piketon scored quickly to open the second half, as Gullion connected with Burton for an 8-yard touchdown giving Piketon a 38-14 lead.
Gullion then threw a touchdown pass to Potts with 4:01 to go in the third as Piketon led 44-14. Jayden Thacker scored the final Redstreak touchdown of the night on a 6-yard touchdown run with 6:20 to go in the game. Adena scored a late touchdown as Piketon defeated the Warriors 51-20 for seventh win of the season.
Piketon will now travel to take on Westfall next Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.