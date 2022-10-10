Rio womens XC - Kerns, Cisco

Rio Grande’s Amarissa Kerns (left) and Olivia Cisco (right) finished fourth and seventh, respectively, at Friday’s Royals Cross Country Challenge in Charlotte, N.C. The RedStorm finished eighth as a team.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Amarissa Kerns and Olivia Cisco both ran to Top 10 finishes and helped the University of Rio Grande women's cross country team to an eighth place finish in the Blue division of the Royals Cross Country Challenge hosted by Queens University, Friday afternoon, at McAlpine Park.

Kerns, a freshman from Lancaster, Ohio finished fourth after completing the 5k course in a time of 19:51, while Cisco - a freshman from Waverly, Ohio - was seventh in a time of 19:30.

