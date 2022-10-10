Rio Grande’s Amarissa Kerns (left) and Olivia Cisco (right) finished fourth and seventh, respectively, at Friday’s Royals Cross Country Challenge in Charlotte, N.C. The RedStorm finished eighth as a team.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Amarissa Kerns and Olivia Cisco both ran to Top 10 finishes and helped the University of Rio Grande women's cross country team to an eighth place finish in the Blue division of the Royals Cross Country Challenge hosted by Queens University, Friday afternoon, at McAlpine Park.
Kerns, a freshman from Lancaster, Ohio finished fourth after completing the 5k course in a time of 19:51, while Cisco - a freshman from Waverly, Ohio - was seventh in a time of 19:30.
The Blue Division - one of two women's races at the event - was comprised of 203 runners representing 37 schools across all three divisions of the NCAA, as well as NAIA, NCCAA and NJCAA.
As a team, the RedStorm finished with 218 points for an eighth place finish.
Ave Maria (Fla.) - like Rio an NAIA school - won the team championship with 91 points, while NCAA DII University of West Georgia was the runner-up with 123 points and Fayetteville (N.C.) State University - also an NCAA DII school - was third with 167 points.
Julia Webb, representing a group known as Life Runners, had the top individual time of 17:48. Ave Maria's Theresa Long was second with a time of 18:43.
Also running for Rio Grande was sophomore Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH), who finished 77th in a time of 22:25; sophomore Abrielle Kerns (Lancaster, OH), who placed 81st after crossing in 22:36; freshman Kaylor Offenberger (Waterford, OH), who was 97th with a time of 23:07; and freshman Natalie Brammer (Wheelersburg, OH), who was 137th with a mark of 25:06.
The RedStorm is scheduled to return to action on Friday at the Jenna Strong Classic hosted by Wilmington (OH) College.
