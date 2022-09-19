Bailey Vulgamore signing

On Friday, Sept. 16, Waverly senior basketball player Bailey Vulgamore signed with West Virginia Tech. In the front row from left to right are her father Ryan Vulgamore, mother April Vulgamore, sister Larkin Vulgamore and brother Jayden Vulgamore. Standing behind them are WVU Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Roger Hodge, Waverly Girls Basketball Head Coach John Bonfield, and Waverly Girls Basketball Varsity Assistant Coach Mark Hannah.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Basketball season hasn’t even started yet and Waverly’s Bailey Vulgamore already knows where she will play when she graduates from high school.

On Friday, Sept. 16, Vulgamore signed with West Virginia University Institute of Technology, also known as WVU Tech, which is located in Beckley. Athletically, the Golden Bears women’s basketball team competes in the River States Conference of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics).

