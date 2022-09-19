On Friday, Sept. 16, Waverly senior basketball player Bailey Vulgamore signed with West Virginia Tech. In the front row from left to right are her father Ryan Vulgamore, mother April Vulgamore, sister Larkin Vulgamore and brother Jayden Vulgamore. Standing behind them are WVU Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Roger Hodge, Waverly Girls Basketball Head Coach John Bonfield, and Waverly Girls Basketball Varsity Assistant Coach Mark Hannah.
Basketball season hasn’t even started yet and Waverly’s Bailey Vulgamore already knows where she will play when she graduates from high school.
On Friday, Sept. 16, Vulgamore signed with West Virginia University Institute of Technology, also known as WVU Tech, which is located in Beckley. Athletically, the Golden Bears women’s basketball team competes in the River States Conference of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics).
“Coach Hodge was coming to watch a girl on my travel team play. He saw me play and decided he was really interested in me,” Vulgamore said of her decision to sign.
“So I scheduled a visit, and after the first visit, I knew that it was where I wanted to be. I scheduled a second visit as fast as I could. I committed when I was down there, and it was the best decision I could have made.”
Her future coach at WVU Tech, Roger Hodge, was equally pleased, saying, “We were completely sold on Bailey as a player, a student and as a person. We are excited that she felt confident enough in us to be able to do it this early. We got to know her coaches. They did a great job of giving us a great idea of what kind of attribute she would be to us. We recruit in this area very hard, so we could not be more excited.”
A big selling point for Hodge was Vulgamore’s ability to play multiple spots and roles.
“Bailey is a great character fit. She is right up the alley in the type of student we are looking for with good character,” Hodge said. “On the court, she has a lot of versatility. The thing that stood out for me when I saw her play was that she was a stretch four (a player who has forward size but strong shooting skills away from the basket) and for her high school team she is more of a guard. That versatility fits our system well.”
Waverly coach John Bonifield said he and Vulgmore had several conversations as she was going through the process.
“My advice is always to find a place where you feel comfortable. Does it check all of the boxes? Do you like the coach and the university? Do they have the major that you are interested in?” Bonifield said. “Those all checked the boxes, so I said, ‘It is never really too early. If this is what you want, then you’ve found it. You don’t need to dwell on it or worry about it. Understand that this is what you want and it is a good decision.’ I got to see them play a couple of times last year. They play uptempo like us, so I think it will be a good fit. I’m so happy and proud of Bailey for the hard work she puts in. It is nice to see her get rewarded for all of the hours she puts in.”
Vulgamore, who plans to major in psychology, said that she was grateful for the opportunity.
“I want to say thanks to John (Bonifield) and (assistant coach) Mark (Hannah) for getting me where I am,” Vulgamore said. “I liked how genuine Coach Hodge was, and outside of basketball, the campus is beautiful, the city is beautiful and I love the girls. It was a very easy decision.”
