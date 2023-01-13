Down in numbers due to injuries and illnesses, both the Waverly High School girls and boys wrestling teams managed to pick up home wins Wednesday evening in dual meet action over the visiting West Union Dragons.
The evening began with youth wrestling, followed by junior high, high school boys and high school girls. In the varsity boys portion of the dual, the Waverly Tigers eked out a 24-21 win.
“It was a mishmash. Both teams had a lot of people out. Usually we match up better than what we did tonight,” Waverly coach Scott Green said of the high school boys portion of the dual meet. “West Union started the same year we did (2018-2019). They have a good team. Mike (Felts) is a great coach. This was the first time having them come to our place. They are a Division III school. They regularly send several girls to the state (tournament) and a couple of boys to the district (tournament).”
In wrestling, forfeits occur when one team has a wrestler in a certain weight class and the other team does not have a wrestler to match up in that class. The Tigers found themselves behind 6-0 after having to forfeit in the 120-pound class.
Dillon Glass was the first Tiger wrestler to take the mat, and he won by pin rather quickly, creating a 6-6 tie.
Then Abby Green filled a spot on the boys team, wrestling Connor Caldwell of West Union. It was a grueling match that went through all three two-minute periods. Green appeared on the verge of being pinned several times, but managed to escape. In the end, her opponent won by points, 9-4, which resulted in three points on the scoreboard for the Dragons, 9-6.
Waverly picked up 12 more points on forfeits, taking an 18-9 lead. Then Devon McGuin took the mat and recorded a takedown in the first period and then pinned his opponent in the second at the buzzer for the win. That moved the lead to 24-9. West Union won the final two classes by forfeit, cutting Waverly’s margin of victory to three, 24-21.
“We had Abby wrestle with the boys. We didn’t have a matchup for her in the girls match, and that way the boys didn’t get a forfeit at that weight class,” Waverly girls wrestling coach Mindie Young said.
“Abby kept her cool and kept him from pinning her. By not getting pinned in her match, it helped the boys get the win in their match. She had that burst of energy at the end. If she would have had a few more minutes, she might have pulled it out. Abby is a tough girl. I’ve seen her do some amazing stuff in wrestling. She wanted to wrestle and is not afraid to take anybody on.”
The victories for McGuin and Glass, first year wrestlers, were highlighted by Green as well.
“Junior Devon McGuinn is as strong as an ox. He has a lot to learn as a brand new wrestler, but he has heart for it and works hard. Freshman Dillon Glass got his first win in a dual tonight. He probably has five wins on the season,” Green said.
“It is a good year. We are doing a lot of learning. We’ll see where that takes us at the end of the year, but everything is working toward February.”
In boys exhibition matches, Tigers CJ Tolliver and Jacob Gullett squared off. Tolliver won by pin with 23 seconds left in the first period. Then Davey Adkins and Alex Tolliver battled with Adkins claiming the win.
In the high school girls portion of the dual meet, the Lady Tigers won 24-18.
“I’m proud of the girls tonight for winning,” Young said.
West Union claimed the first two classes by forfeit, moving to a 12-0 lead. Then junior and second-year wrestler Emma Davis took the mat, gaining early points over her opponent with an escape and a takedown. Then she won by pin with five seconds left in the first period, cutting the West Union lead to 12-6.
Up next, sophomore Josie Oliver had a takedown and then pinned her opponent in short order, creating a 12-12 tie. Waverly took the next class by forfeit, moving ahead 18-12.
“Josie is a fourth-year wrestler. This is the first year that she has gotten any wins,” Young said. “This was her very first home win ever. She knew what she was doing and took that girl right now. She’s crossed a huge barrier this year.”
Waverly senior Ari Davis, a first-year wrestler, followed, creating an early advantage. Her opponent escaped twice before Davis recorded the pin with 33 seconds left in the first period, moving the lead to 24-12.
“The Davis sisters, Emma and Ari, are super athletic. They have picked up on wrestling so quickly,” Young said. “They are both aggressive and that’s 75 percent of the match right there. They both got home wins tonight. I’m very excited for them.”
Katy Helton was Waverly’s final wrestler against West Union, and she was pinned by her opponent, making the final score 24-18.
“Katy is a first year wrestler who has been battling some health problems,” Young said. “For her to get out there tonight was awesome.”
An exhibition match took place between Western’s Callie Farmer and Waverly’s Sydney Williamson. They battled into the third period until 44 seconds remained when Farmer pinned Williamson. Farmer practices and wrestles with Waverly’s team.
“Sydney Williamson and Callie Farmer had a good matchup with each other,” Young said.
The boys team will be competing in RJ Sochia Memorial Invitational at Alexander at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The girls team will head to the Mechanicsburg Invitational on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.