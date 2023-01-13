Down in numbers due to injuries and illnesses, both the Waverly High School girls and boys wrestling teams managed to pick up home wins Wednesday evening in dual meet action over the visiting West Union Dragons.

The evening began with youth wrestling, followed by junior high, high school boys and high school girls. In the varsity boys portion of the dual, the Waverly Tigers eked out a 24-21 win.


