It certainly wasn’t the way the Waverly Tigers wanted their homecoming game to go.

The visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers sped out to a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter en route to a 42-12 win at Raidiger Field over the hosting Tigers. During the halftime ceremony, Morgan Crabtree, daughter of Coach Chris Crabtree, was crowned the 2022 Waverly High School Homecoming Queen.

