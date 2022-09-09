It certainly wasn’t the way the Waverly Tigers wanted their homecoming game to go.
The visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers sped out to a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter en route to a 42-12 win at Raidiger Field over the hosting Tigers. During the halftime ceremony, Morgan Crabtree, daughter of Coach Chris Crabtree, was crowned the 2022 Waverly High School Homecoming Queen.
“We’re just not executing on either side of the ball,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree. “We get in a situation where we get some opportunities to get a stop and then we get a couple penalties that were crucial. It set a bad tone early where we probably could have been off the field that first series, but then they go down and score.”
Waverly had an opportunity to get a fourth-down stop on Chillicothe’s opening series, but a penalty gave the Cavaliers a first down. Two plays later, Oscar Morgan scored on a 1-yard run, making the lead 7-0.
The Tigers were unable to pick up a first down on their opening drive, and a bad snap on the punt gave the Cavaliers a short field, as they got the ball at the Waverly 39-yard line. Chillicothe turned the opportunity into another touchdown, as Max Lee scored on a 1-yard run on the sixth play of the drive. That put the Cavaliers up 14-0 with 4:55 left in the opening quarter.
Waverly went three-and-out once again with Kody Swords punting the ball away. Then the Cavs started their third scoring drive with a 52-yard gain on a pass from Mason Doughty to Aiden Valentine. Two plays later, Lee scored on a 12-yard run, opening up a 21-0 lead.
Once again, the Chillicothe defense prevented the Tigers from picking up a first down and they punted the ball away. But Waverly was able to get the ball back quickly when Legend Clifford recovered a fumble on the Chillicothe 24-yard line. That turnover led to Waverly’s first touchdown of the night.
The Tigers began their drive late in the first quarter and carried it into the second. Jase Hurd capped it with a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 10:01 left in the half, cutting the lead to 21-6.
Chillicothe tried to regain the momentum quickly, using an 84-yard pass play from quarterback Caleb Eblin to Coen Butler for the touchdown, moving the lead to 28-6.
The Tigers came back with an answer, keeping the ball on the ground for most of the drive with runs from Hurd and Peyton Harris. Harris also caught a pass from quarterback Mason Kelly for a 21-yard gain. Wyatt Crabtree secured one for a 4-yard gain. Once again, Jase Hurd got the call at the goal line, scoring from one yard out, 28-12. He was stopped short on the conversion try.
It didn’t take long for the Cavs to strike again. Tayvion Galloway secured a short 4-yard pass from Doughty to cap an 8-play, 65-yard drive that saw Chillicothe increase its lead to 35-12.
The Cavaliers scored for the final time on their first drive of the second half. Max Lee had his third touchdown of the night on a 17-yard run, increasing the lead to 42-12.
Waverly followed with a solid drive, getting all the way to the Chillicothe 22-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. The Waverly defense followed by forcing a quick punt, but the offense couldn’t sustain another drive. The two teams exchanged punts before the Cavaliers ran out the clock for the 42-12 win.
“Again we just have some same mistakes that we’re making, blowing some coverages and things like that. Ultimately, you know what it’s not as physical as we need to be, and we’re just not tackling very well,” said Crabtree. “There are a lot of things to correct. We have to find a way to get better each and every week, even if it’s just a little bit better. We’ve definitely got some work ahead of us.”
Chillicothe finished the game with 20 first downs and had 377 yards of total offense. Max Lee was Chillicothe’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
Waverly had eight first downs and finished with 165 yards of total offense. Jase Hurd was the leading rusher with 23 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Wyatt Crabtree was the leading tackler. Logan Long forced a fumble and was credited with a sack. Quinton Hurd also had a sack.
“Offensively, when we are on, we’re on. We do things pretty well. Defensively when people are doing their jobs, it works. It is about being consistent and we’re not anywhere near that right now,” said Crabtree. “It is a tough road ahead of us. We want to keep getting better and regroup. We will keep trying to find the people to fit the puzzle. That’s our job as coaches. We haven’t been on this end for a while. This is a little bit of new territory and we have to figure out how to manage it. We are still going to work hard and our kids are still going to believe and come to practice every day.”
The road ahead does not get any easier for the Tigers, as they will make the trek to Johnson Central, Kentucky, on Friday, Sept. 16.
“That is going to be a physical football team that we’re going to have to go against,” said Crabtree. “We will have to right some things quickly.”
