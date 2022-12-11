LATHAM - The Western Indians answered every Peebles charge as Western picked up a 58-49 non-conference win, Saturday night, past the curve in Latham.

Western led by as many as seven early in the second half, but Pebbles fought back and had the game knotted at 37 when Drew Haggy took over. Haggy hit back-to-back long balls to put Western up by six and added another deuce to complete a eight-point personal scoring spree. A few minutes later, Chase Carter showed everyone his range as he knocked down a shot from behind the arc that pushed the lead to 11, but Peebles wasn't dead just yet. When Mason Sims knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:24 left the lead had been slashed to six. Western regained their composure and knocked in their free throws late, to take the win.


