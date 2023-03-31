The Waverly Tigers split a pair of midweek varsity baseball games before having the rain postpone their home contest on Friday night.
On Tuesday, March 28 the Tigers traveled to Chillicothe's VA Memorial Stadium for the FNB Baseball Classic and squared off with the Huntington Huntsmen, falling 6-4.
Hunter Hauck (0-1) suffered the loss on the mound for the Tigers. In four innings of work, he gave up two hits, didn't surrender any earned runs and struck out four batters.
From the plate for the Tigers, Peyton Harris was 2-4 with one RBI. LT Jordan was 1-3. Alex Boles scored two runs and had one RBI.
On Wednesday, the Tigers traveled to Northwest and came away with a 13-1 Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory.
Quinton Hurd picked up the victory on the mound for the Tigers. In 3.2 innings of work, he allowed just one hit and struck out six batters.
From the plate, Jordan was 3-5 with two runs and one RBI. Boles went 3-3 with two runs and a stolen base. Jase Hurd went 2-4 with two RBIs. Hauck finished 1-2 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Ben Nichols was 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Will Armstrong also went 2-4. Tanner Nichols was 1-2 with an RBI.
Waverly moves to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the SOC II. Waverly's league game with Minford that was scheduled for Friday, March 31 has been moved to Thursday, April 6, due to the weather. The Tigers are scheduled to travel to South Webster Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.