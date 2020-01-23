Playing a pair of mid-week Scioto Valley Conference road games, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks kept both contests close in the opening quarter.
Piketon ultimately lost to Unioto 53-30 on Tuesday evening, but the Lady Redstreaks played a much closer game with Huntington on Thursday, falling 50-44 after losing the lead in the fourth quarter.
Piketon was able to stay within striking distance during the first quarter of Tuesday's game at Unioto. Senior Ally Ritchie contributed a basket and a pair of free throws to lead the way. Jazz Lamerson and Hayleigh Risner each had a basket, while Addison Johnson split a pair of free throws. At the end of the frame, Unioto was up 13-9.
In the second quarter, the Lady Redstreaks added nine more points. Risner contributed a pair of baskets, Kennedy Jenkins went 3-of-4 from the line, and Ritchie added a basket. Unioto responded with a game-high 17 points, going up 30-18 at the break.
In the third quarter, the two teams matched each other, as both scored eight points. Risner scored five of the eight for Piketon with a pair of buckets and a foul shot. Lamerson had an additional bucket, while Jenkins added another free throw. Heading into the final quarter, the Lady Shermans led 38-26.
Unioto put the game away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Piketon 15-4. Johnson and Ritchie each had a basket for PHS, completing the scoring in the 53-30 loss.
For Piketon, Risner led the team in scoring with 11 points, followed by Ritchie with eight points. Jazz Lamerson finished with nine rebounds. For Unioto, Amber Cottrill led with 17 points, followed by Emily Coleman with nine points and Cree Stulley with eight points. With the win, Unioto remains in first place in the league standings, followed by Southeastern, Adena and Huntington. The Lady Shermans have not lost a conference game so far this year.
Defense was a strength for the Lady Redstreaks in Thursday's road battle at Huntington. Piketon led at the end of the first three quarters before Huntington took control, putting up 21 points in the fourth quarter to take the 50-44 win.
Piketon had a strong start in the opening quarter, claiming an early 13-7 advantage. Hayleigh Risner led PHS with six points on three buckets. Bailey Vulgamore added a basket and three foul shots. Savannah McNelly also had a bucket.
Scoring slowed some for the Lady Redstreaks in the second quarter. Jazz Lamerson connected on her team's first three-point shot. Risner and Vulgamore each added a bucket, while Ava Little connected on a foul shot. Huntington produced 11 points, cutting Piketon's lead down to three, 21-18.
Coming out of the break inspired, the Lady Redstreaks unloaded with 17 points, while limiting Huntington to nine. That effort was led by Vulgamore with eight of the 17 points. Jenkins and Risner each added three points, Addison Johnson contributed a bucket, and Lamerson split a pair of free throws. Heading to the final frame, Piketon was ahead 38-29.
The Lady Redstreaks had held Huntington's leading scorer Allison Basye to 13 points through three quarters, including none in the opening frame. In the fourth quarter, Basye was able to score 11 of her team's 21 points in the comeback. Emily Haubeil, who had been limited to seven points in the first three quarters, generated six to help the comeback. Megan Steele provided a pair of free throws, and Katie Hirsch added an additional bucket. Piketon was able to score six points, which was not enough to keep the Lady Huntsmen from taking the 50-44 win. Lamerson had the only two field goals, while Jenkins went 2-for-4 from the line.
For Piketon, Vulgamore finished with 15 points to lead the Lady Redstreaks, followed by Hayleigh Risner with 11 points and Jazz Lamerson with eight points. For Huntington, Basye had 24 points, followed by Haubeil with 13 and Steele with five.
With the loss, Piketon drops to 6-12 overall and 2-9 in the SVC. Huntington is 7-9 overall and 6-5 in the SVC. The Lady Redstreaks were scheduled to head to Logan Elm on Saturday, followed by a road game at Zane Trace on Tuesday.
