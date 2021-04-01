The Waverly Tigers hosted a home quad meet with Piketon, Eastern and Portsmouth Notre Dame on Tuesday, March 30.
On the boys side, the Tigers won a total score of 107.5, Piketon followed with 57.5. Then Notre Dame had 31, and Eastern finished with 20.
The field events got us off to a good start with 29 points to Piketon’s 22. This is always important if we are to be successful! Jack Monroe was the only one to clear a height in the high jump, so he walked away with first at 4-feet, 6-inches. This was his first competition in the high jump, which he began on Monday! In their first attempts at the long jump in competition, Aidan Kelly, Ty Reisinger, and Brady Anderson competed well! Aidan was second (17-1 1/2), Ty took third, (17-1), and Brady fourth (16-6). Coach Vorhees was pretty excited, because we entered the season with no jumpers!
In the shot and discus, Cody Helton lead the way with a double placements, fourth in both the shot put (38-11) and the discus (93-8). Dylan Smith took third in the shot (39-10), and Hayden Hauk took third in the discus, 111-11! Coach Dyke said they are working hard and expects big things from this group!
The 4x800m relay team of A.J. Sibole, Maddox Bock, Carson Kittika, and Dakota Leedy started the running section with a victory in 10:06.34. Carson ran a good leg, regaining the lead for Dakota to hang on to at the end.
Cai Marquez, coming off the year absence, took almost two seconds off his 110-meter hurdle time, winning in 17.8 seconds. He also won the 300-meter hurdles in 46.39. Brady picked up third in the 300-meter race in his first attempt at hurdling in 51.57! Coach Vorhees was excited again with Cai’s strong performance, and the fact that Brady made it through!
First place finishes also went to Alex Stoller, 200m, 24.72; AJ, 3200m, 12:33.94; and the 4x400m relay team of Alex, Wyatt Crabtree, Ty, and Jack in 3:50.16.
Alex picked up second in the 400m, 55.09; Jack second in the 1600m, 5:13.13, and Maddox second in the 3200m, 13:51.98.
Third place finishes went to A.J. 1600, 5:33.97; Wyatt, 400m, 56.34; Dakota, 800m, 2:23.41; and Carson, 3200m, 14:40.
Fourth place finishes went to Aidan, 100m 12.25; Maddox, 1600m, 5:33.97 and 800m, 2:29.75.
Wyatt wrapped up our places with a couple fifth place finishes — one in the 200-meter dash and a tie in the 100-meter dash.
A really, good outing for all the runners, gaining experience every time out! We are looking for big improvements as we progress through the season. Experience and desire will be the key in this young group! Go Tigers!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.