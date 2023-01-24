It was a Pike County matchup Tuesday night at Eastern High School, pitting the hosting Lady Eagles against the visiting Waverly Lady Tigers. Both teams came into the contest after winning home games on Saturday.
The following sections include summaries of those three games. Box scores are included at the end.
Waverly @ Eastern
With a 61-15 victory at Eastern Monday night, the Waverly Lady Tigers made it five wins in a row.
Waverly’s senior scoring duo of Bailey Vulgamore and Kelli Stewart got the Lady Tigers off to a strong start, combining to generate 24 of the 26 points scored in the opening quarter.
Eastern’s Kelsey Helphenstine put her team on the scoreboard first, connecting on a three-pointer before leaving the game with an injury. For Waverly, Stewart tied it up with an old-fashioned three-point play. Then she and Vulgamore traded buckets out to a 9-3 advantage.
Eastern sophomore Cylie Weaver broke through with a bucket, cutting the lead down to four, 9-5, briefly. Vulgamore scored the next seven points for Waverly with two triples and a free throw, making the lead 16-5. Stewart scored six of the next eight points with freshman Sadie Royster breaking into the scoring column for the Lady Tigers during that stretch. In the final minute of the quarter, Weaver connected on a free throw, while Vulgamore added another bucket, 26-6.
In the second quarter, Eastern’s Madison Shuler started the scoring with a bucket. For Waverly, Paige O’Bryant began her team’s next run with a three-point play. She scored twice more during the 21-point run. Stewart and Vulgamore continued to score, while Caris Risner got into the action. Waverly was up 47-8 at the break.
In the second half, Waverly’s Morgan Crabtree opened the third quarter scoring with a bucket. Then Stewart and Vulgamore followed with four points each. Weaver had Eastern’s only point from the line.
In the final quarter, Risner and O’Bryant had one bucket each, while Weaver added two free throws and a bucket. Then Olivia Logan had the final basket of the game.
With the 61-15 win, Waverly improved to 12-5 overall and 8-5 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
For Waverly, Stewart finished with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two assists and four steals. Vulgamore also scored 21 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and seven steals. O’Bryant had nine points, five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and two steals.
Caris Risner had six points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Morgan Crabtree provided two points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist. Sadie Royster had two points, two rebounds and two steals. Aerian Tackett had two rebounds and two assists. Keelee Rapp grabbed two rebounds.
Eastern was led by Weaver with eight points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Helphenstine had three points, while Shuler and Logan added one bucket each.
On Thursday, Waverly will travel to Portsmouth West to continue SOC II play, while Eastern will head to Minford.
Waverly vs. Fairfield Union
Prior to taking on Eastern, the Waverly Lady Tigers had a huge win over Fairfield Union, 66-52, on Saturday.
Fairfield Union is the team that knocked Waverly out of the district semifinal round of the Division II tournament last season. Waverly lost that game 66-58.
“This was a big non-conference win for us. We battled all afternoon and never got rattled. That was a tournament caliber game with both teams trying to improve their resumes for seeding,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said. “It was a total team effort, and we responded to every run that Fairfield Union had with a run of our own. In the end, we had a couple of more scoring runs than they did. We also made our free throws in the fourth quarter when they started fouling us.”
Stewart was the only Lady Tiger who was able to get in the scoring column in the opening quarter, producing eight points. The Lady Falcons gained the early advantage, moving ahead 13-8.
In the second quarter, Waverly scored 12 points and limited Fairfield Union to nine. Bailey Vulgamore hit her first three of the game and followed with a bucket. Caris Risner had a bucket as well. Stewart scored five points with two baskets and a free throw. At the half, the Lady Falcons had a narrow 22-20 lead.
Both teams put up 18 points in the third quarter. Waverly was led by Vulgamore who scored 12 of those points, including a four-point play after getting fouled on a made three-pointer. Risner, Stewart and Sadie Royster combined to generate the other six points. Going to the fourth quarter, the Lady Falcons led 40-38.
Waverly took control in the fourth quarter by outscoring Fairfield Union 28-12 with freshman Paige O’Bryant leading the charge with 10 points off the bench. Waverly also was 11-of-12 from the line in the final eight minutes. Stewart produced nine points from two buckets and five free throws. Vulgamore had a trifecta and a pair of foul shots. Risner went 4-of-4 on the charity stripe as well.
“Paige stepped up and made some big shots for us in the fourth. Her length and athleticism at the front of our zones can give teams fits,” Bonifield said.
“Caris also provided us some key baskets and free throws. She keeps getting better and better, and that’s good news for us.”
Stewart led the scoring attack with a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds along with a pair of steals. Vulgamore followed with 22 points, four rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks.
“That’s two straight games Kelli and Bailey have shown how great they are,” Bonifield said. “They provide so much for us besides scoring. Their leadership abilities and competitiveness drive us. We need them to continue playing at a high level.”
O’Bryant had 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Risner contributed nine points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. Morgan Crabtree had three rebounds and one steal. Sadie Royster had one point, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Aerian Tackett had one rebound.
Eastern vs. Clay
On Saturday, the Eastern Lady Eagles picked up a non-conference win over the visiting Clay Lady Panthers 53-24.
Eastern started strong by spreading the scoring between four different players in the opening quarter. Laken Gullett led the way with six points, scoring in every possible way with a trifecta, a bucket and a foul shot. Cylie Weaver and Kelsey Poorman both hit triples as well. Madison Shuler added a basket, while Kelsey Helphenstine split a pair of free throws. EHS was ahead 14-9.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Panthers 13-3 in the second quarter. Weaver produced five points, Poorman and Olivia Logan added three points each, and Shuler added a basket. That made the halftime lead 27-12.
Eastern added 14 more points in the third quarter, led by Weaver and Helphenstine with six points each. Gullett had the other bucket. That made the lead 41-17.
Weaver led the way again in the fourth quarter, scoring six of her team’s 12 points. Gullett added four points and Helphenstine contributed two, finishing the 53-24 win.
Weaver led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 20 points, followed by Gullett with 12 points and Helphenstine with nine points. Maggie Swayne was Clay’s leading scorer with 13 points.
BOX SCORE:
Girls Varsity Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
Fairfield Union 52 @ Waverly 66
FUHS — 13 9 18 12 — 52
WHS — 8 12 18 28 — 66
FAIRFIELD UNION (52) — A. Cottrill 1 0 0-0 2, E. Lewis 0 4 2-2 14, C. Thompson 5 0 0-2 10, S. Sattler 0 0 0-0 0, I. Neal 0 0 0-0 0, N. Terry 7 0 8-10 22, M. Martindill 1 0 1-2 4, TOTALS 13 5 11-16 52.
WAVERLY (66) — Kelli Stewart 9 0 6-10 24, Caris Risner 2 0 5-6 9, Bailey Vulgamore 2 3 9-11 22, Aerian Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Sadie Royster 0 0 1-2 1, Paige O’Bryant 2 2 0-0 10, TOTALS 15 5 21-29 66.
Clay 24 @ Eastern 53
CHS — 9 3 5 7 — 24
EHS — 14 13 14 12 — 53
CLAY (24) — Amanda Everman 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Cassidy 1 1 0-0 5, Maggie Swayne 6 0 1-2 13, Sophia Craft 0 0 1-3 1, Ava Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan McCoy 1 0 3-6 5, TOTALS 8 1 5-11 24.
EASTERN (53) — Cylie Weaver 5 1 7-10 20, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 2 1-2 9, Kelsey Poorman 1 1 1-2 6, Laken Gullett 4 1 1-2 12, Olivia Logan 1 0 1-1 3, Madison Shuler 2 0 0-0 4, Jaden Pope 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Montgomery 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Allen 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, Sarabeth Cannaday 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 5 11-17 53.
Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Waverly 61 @ Eastern 15
EHS — 6 2 1 6 — 15
WHS — 26 21 10 4 — 61
EASTERN (15) — Kelsey Helpenstine 0 1 0-0 3, Cylie Weaver 2 0 4-6 8, Kelsey Poorman 0 0 0-0 0, Laken Gullett 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Shuler 1 0 0-0 2, Olivia Logan 1 0 0-0 2, Jaden Pope 0 0 0-0 0, Sarabeth Cannaday 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Allen 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Montgomery 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 4 1 4-6 15.
WAVERLY (61) — Kelli Stewart 9 0 3-5 21, Caris Risner 3 0 0-0 6, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 5 2 5-6 21, Aerian Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Paige O’Bryant 4 0 1-1 9, Sadie Royster 1 0 0-0 2, Savannah South 0 0 0-0 0, Leah Walters 0 0 0-0 0, Keelee Rapp 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23 2 9-12 61.
