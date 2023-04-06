On March 30, Waverly distance runner Mitch Green signed with Otterbein University. Sitting in front are Byron Green (father and Waverly boys track coach), Mitch Green, Angi Green (mother) and Waverly cross country coach Linda McAllister. Standing behind them are Waverly Athletic Director Bo Arnett, and Mitch's grandparents Dana and Sherry Chapman.
With his spring track season ahead of him, Waverly senior runner Mitch Green already knows what his next step will be after graduation.
On Thursday, March 30, Green signed with the Otterbein University Cardinals where he will compete in cross country and track. Otterbein is located in Westerville. The Cardinals compete in the Ohio Athletic Conference as an NCAA Division III school. Other schools Green considered were Shawnee State University, the University of Rio Grande, Capital University, Wittenberg University and Malone University.
Otterbein became the top choice after Green spent the night and met with the team. He felt he would it was a good fit for him.
"It is a really good accomplishment. I've always wanted to run in college and Otterbein is a really good college to go to," Green said. "They have a sturdy team and they're very competitive, which means a lot to me. I didn't want to go into college and the best one on the team. I wanted to progress and work my way up."
Green, who plans to major in business at Otterbein, has set lofty goals for himself.
"I want to help the team make it to nationals," Green said. "I want to work my way up into the top three runners, and I want to be in the top 10 in my class."
Green's cross country and indoor track coach at Waverly, Linda McAllister, wishes she could keep him longer.
"I'd love to retain him," McAllister joked. "Honestly, what can I say about him that I haven't said already. He's a very good team leader. He’s all-around top-notch. He led all the younger boys and took them under his wings. Mitch works as hard as he can, he does whatever you tell him to do, and he’s trained by himself most of the year. I’m going to really miss him. He’s going to do really well in college. Otterbein is a good school and will be a good fit for him."
McAllister asked Green's cross country teammates nearby if they had anything to say about him. Two freshmen spoke up.
"Mitch was our inspiration to run harder. He usually gave us a speech before our meets to get us ready," Max Monroe said.
"He's motivational," Hudson Cook added.
Green has been coached by his father, Bryon Green, during the outdoor track seasons through his high school years. Coach Green shared some of his thoughts.
First, Coach Green highlighted Mitch Green the athlete.
"As coaches, we are always looking for athletes to get to the next level. Here at Waverly, we’ve had our share. We can tuck one more feather in our cap! Mitch has worked hard to get to this point. He had a great group of upperclassmen to get him started, and obviously he’s progressed well," Coach Green said.
"This last year he’s been on his own; instead of worrying about it, he’s gotten better! His work and dedication to being in the best shape physically and mentally has been awesome. As you’ve seen, he’s been successful in cross country, and indoor track: thanks Coach McAllister. We are looking to continue that success in the outdoor season. He’s off to a great start!"
Then Coach Green talked about being Mitch's father, saying, "As his Dad, couldn’t be more proud, I’ve watched him have highs and lows, and he’s worked his way through them! After this season I’m anxious to see his progression at the next level ... every father’s dream!"
