With his spring track season ahead of him, Waverly senior runner Mitch Green already knows what his next step will be after graduation. 

On Thursday, March 30, Green signed with the Otterbein University Cardinals where he will compete in cross country and track. Otterbein is located in Westerville. The Cardinals compete in the Ohio Athletic Conference as an NCAA Division III school. Other schools Green considered were Shawnee State University, the University of Rio Grande, Capital University, Wittenberg University and Malone University. 


