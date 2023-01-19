Although the Waverly Tigers suffered a 56-33 loss to Northwest Tuesday night, they showed improvements defensively from the first meeting between the two teams.
Back on Dec. 9, the Tigers traveled to Northwest and fell 69-32. In that game, the Tigers found points hard to come by in the second half. This time around, the first half was a struggle before sophomore Ryan Haynes went on a tear in the second half.
Waverly managed just five points in the opening quarter with Caden Nibert producing the only field goal. Cade Carroll connected on a pair of free throws, while Logan Swords went 1-of-2. The Tigers found themselves behind 15-5.
In the second quarter, Mason Kelly broke into the scoring column with a bucket, along with Haynes and Swords. The Mohawks countered with 15 more points to build a 30-11 advantage at half.
Coming out of the break, it was Haynes’ time to shine in the third quarter, as he outscored the Mohawks by himself. Northwest had just nine points in that eight minute stretch, while Haynes generated 10 points. Nibert also had a bucket for the Tigers. The score was 39-23 in favor of the Mohawks as the contest moved to the final period.
Haynes added four more points to his total to lead the charge for Waverly in the fourth frame. Jamison Morton connected on a trifecta, while Swords scored three with a bucket and a foul shot. The Mohawks put up a game-high 17 points over the same stretch, finishing the 56-33 win.
For the Tigers, Haynes finished with 16 points, having 14 of those points in the second half. Swords added six points behind him.
Northwest was led by Connor Lintz with 18 points, followed by Jay Jenkins with 11 points and Alex Baer with 10 points.
The Tigers (1-13 overall, 1-9 Southern Ohio Conference Division II) traveled to Minford Friday evening. They will be back home Tuesday to take on South Webster. Then on Saturday, Jan. 28, they will face Miami Trace on Hall of Fame night.
