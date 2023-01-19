Although the Waverly Tigers suffered a 56-33 loss to Northwest Tuesday night, they showed improvements defensively from the first meeting between the two teams.

Back on Dec. 9, the Tigers traveled to Northwest and fell 69-32. In that game, the Tigers found points hard to come by in the second half. This time around, the first half was a struggle before sophomore Ryan Haynes went on a tear in the second half.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments