After losing to Portsmouth West by 26 points in the first meeting between the two teams, the Waverly Lady Tigers nearly exacted revenge Thursday evening, Jan. 27, before ultimately losing by four, 53-49.
The visiting Lady Senators pushed out to a 15-12 lead after one quarter of play and extended it to 28-20 by halftime. Then the Lady Tigers began their comeback bid.
Six different Waverly players scored during the third quarter, combining for 20 points. Ava Little connected on a pair of three-pointers and Delany Tackett had another. Kelli Stewart scored five points, while Morgan Crabtree, Caris Risner and Bailey Vulgamore each added a bucket. At the end of the third quarter, the two teams were tied 40-40.
Waverly gained a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, but was unable to hold it. West outscored Waverly 13-9 in the final frame to win 53-49. Emma Sayre, who hadn’t scored at any other point of the game, produced five points for the Lady Senators in the fourth quarter.
Statistically for Waverly, Kelli Stewart finished with another double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. She also made off with five steals and handed out two assists. Bailey Vulgamore added 15 points, five assists, two steals and one rebound.
Ava Little had six points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Morgan Crabtree generated four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Sarah Thompson had three points and five rebounds. Delaney Tackett also had three points, two rebounds and two steals.
West was led by Eden Cline, who connected on five three-pointers for 15 points. Lexi Deaver added 10 points, while Sydney McDermott scored eight.
Determined not to lose a second straight game, Waverly bounced back with a 60-52 win at Oak Hill on Monday evening.
“I like the way we responded after getting off to a slow start. We had defensive breakdowns in the first quarter and that allowed Oak Hill to get out to a lead. We settled down and began executing our game plan defensively,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “We were able to get quality looks against their zone and did a better job attacking the interior of their defense. Getting a win at Oak Hill is never easy and this game will make us better.”
Oak Hill outscored Waverly 16-13 in the opening quarter, but that was the only time the Lady Tigers allowed that to happen. Waverly responded with a 16-point second quarter with 11 of those points coming from Kelli Stewart and Sarah Thompson. Defensively, they limited the Lady Oaks to 11 points and gained a 29-27 lead by halftime.
Bailey Vulgamore scored eight of Waverly’s 16 points in the third quarter, including a 4-for-4 performance from the foul line. Stewart continued her steady scoring, adding six more points, while Ava Little had a basket. The Waverly defense limited the Lady Oaks to 10 points, pushing the lead to 45-37.
Both teams put up 15 points in the final quarter with Stewart and Little having five points each. Vulgamore and Little combined to hit 5-of-6 foul shots as well to help and preserve the lead, as Waverly held for the 60-52 win.
Stewart finished her night with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
“Kelli played huge for us tonight and continues to play with confidence and at a high level,” said Bonifield. “She’s settling down in the post and making the right reads whether it is taking a shot or making a pass. When she does this, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense.”
Vulgamore added 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.
“Bailey was very efficient with her shot selection and attacking their post players,” said Bonifield. “She was able to get to the foul line and was able to convert her free throws. She also made good decisions and distributed the ball well.”
Little generated 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
“Ava knocked down a couple of threes for us which made Oak Hill extend their zone,” said Bonifield. “She has the ability to make threes in bunches, and that makes us difficult to defend.”
Thompson added four points, six rebounds and one steal. Morgan Crabtree had two points, three rebounds and one assist. Delaney Tackett added two assists and two steals
“We were proud of the pressure DT (Delaney Tackett) and Morgan were able to apply tonight,” said Bonifield. “They were able to wear down their guards down and made them work for everything.”
Waverly improved to 13-5 overall and 8-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Lady Tigers will play three straight home games. On Thursday, Feb. 3, they are scheduled to face Valley. Then on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 5, they will entertain the Wheelersburg Pirates in a make-up game. Another make-up game is scheduled against Minford for Monday evening, Feb. 7.
BOX SCORES:
Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Portsmouth West 53 @ Waverly 49
PWHS — 15 13 12 13 — 53
WHS — 12 8 20 9 — 49
PORTSMOUTH WEST (53) — Maelynn Howell 1 0 2-4 4, Abby Adkins 0 2 1-2 7, Eden Cline 0 5 0-0 15, Sydney McDermott 3 0 2-2 8, Emma Sayre 1 1 0-0 5, Lexi Dever 1 2 2-2 10, Charlie Jo Howard 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 8 9 7-10 53.
WAVERLY (49) — Kelli Stewart 7 0 2-4 16, Ava Little 0 2 0-0 6, Morgan Crabtree 2 0 0-0 4, Bailey Vulgamore 1 3 4-6 15, Delaney Tackett 0 1 0-2 3, Caris Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Sarah Thompson 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 12 6 7-14 49.
Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
Waverly 60 @ Oak Hill 52
OHHS — 16 11 10 15 — 52
WHS — 13 16 16 15 — 60
WAVERLY (60) — Kelli Stewart 10 1 1-4 24, Ava Little 2 2 2-2 12, Morgan Crabtree 1 0 0-1 2, Bailey Vulgamore 2 1 9-10 18, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Caris Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 17 4 12-17 60.
OAK HILL (52) — B. Howell 0 4 1-2 13, C. Chambers 9 0 1-5 19, B. Howard 6 0 2-2 14, J. Howard 2 0 0-0 4, H. Krannitz 0 0 0-0 0, T. Bodey 1 0 0-2 2, TOTALS 18 4 4-11 52.
