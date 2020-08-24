Date;Opponent/Location;Time

8/22;Leesburg Fairfield;5:00

8/24;@ Portsmouth;5:30

8/26;Western;6:00

8/29;Ripley;12:00

9/2;@ Leesburg Fairfield;6:45

9/9;@ Rock Hill;6:00

9/10;@ Wellston;5:30

9/15;@ Western;5:30

9/21;@ Westfall;7:00

9/22;@ Northwest;5:00

9/28;Zane Trace;7:00

10/1;Wellston;7:00

10/5;Unioto;7:00

10/8;Rock Hill;7:00

10/12;@ Southeastern;7:00

10/15;West Union;7:00

Load comments