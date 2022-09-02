Note: Southeast District athletes and teams of interest are included in this weekly report of top high school football season compiled by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The entire list is available at newswatchman.com/sports.
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep.
In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
In no particular order, here are Week 2’s local standouts:
After rushing for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Waverly Tigers against Miami Trace in week one, Waverly junior running back Jase Hurd followed it up with 31 carries for 286 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 53-28 victory at Johnstown-Monroe on Friday, Aug. 26.
New Lexington’s Lukas Ratliff went 15-of-25 for 236 yards with three TDs; Hunter Rose raced for 176 yards and two scores on 13 carries; and Jerek Braglin had five receptions for 100 yards with two TDs in a 38-18 victory over Maysville.
Greenfield McClain junior Andrew Potts led the Tigers in rushing with 175 yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns. and also made a game-saving tackle on the final play of the game, a 36-35 McClain win over McDermott Northwest.
Bainbridge Paint Valley senior Cavan Cooper completed 14 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown, and also rushed for three touchdowns, totaling 50 yards on 14 carries, in the Bearcats’ 49-34 loss to West Jefferson. Paint Valley sophomore Carson Free finished with nine receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones rushed for four touchdowns as part of 15 carries and 134 yards, while also completing 3-of-6 passes for 33 yards in the Pirates’ 42-35 overtime win at Cincinnati McNicholas.
Ironton’s Tayden Carpenter completed 16-of-26 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, Ty Perkins made eight receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and Trevor Carter collected 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in the Fighting Tigers’ 29-26 come-from-behind victory at Jackson.
Portsmouth West junior Jeffery Bishop made three receptions for 112 yards including a 57-yard touchdown, rushed for a 7-yard touchdown, made an interception, had six tackles and 25 return yards in the Senators’ 34-7 win at archrival Portsmouth.
Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak was 21-37 for 450 yards and four touchdowns and added 61 yards rushing for three scores in their 54-40 win over Washington Court House.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.