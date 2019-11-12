Rushing: Payton Shoemaker 18-146, 3 TDs; Dawson Shoemaker 3-20; Hunter Ward 5-14, 1 TD; Dakota Swepston 2-2.
Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 12-for-18 for 166 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving: Will Futhey 4-89, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 3-48; Zeke Brown 2-22; Phoenix Wolf 2-10; Mark Stulley 1-(-3).
Punting: Grayson Diener 2-for-80 for an average of 40 yards with a long of 51 yards and one inside the 20-yard line.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 1-13.
Kick Returns: Penn Morrison 1-0.
Kickoffs: Grayson Diener 5-for-293 yards for 58.6 yards per kick with two touchbacks; Ben Flanders 1-for-17.
Tackles: Payton Shoemaker 6, J.T. Barnett 6, Dakota Swepston 5.5, Mark Stulley 5, Zeke Brown 4.5, Penn Morrison 4, Cai Marquez 3.5, Will Futhey 3.5, Wyatt Crabtree 3, Jaxson Poe 1, Peyton Harris 1, Kenny Cydrus 0.5, Dawson Shoemaker 0.5.
Tackles for loss: J.T. Barnett 2-17, Payton Shoemaker 2-7; Wyatt Crabtree 1-8; Mark Stulley 1-2; Zeke Brown 1-1; Dakota Swepston 0.5-4; Kenny Cydrus 0.5-4.
Sacks: J.T. Barnett 1-15; Wyatt Crabtree 1-8; Dakota Swepston 0.5-4; Kenny Cydrus 0.5-4.
Fumble Recoveries: Dakota Swepston 1.
Interceptions: Zeke Brown 2-44; Payton Shoemaker, 1-50, TD; Mark Stulley 1-45.
Pass Deflections: Penn Morrison 1, Will Futhey 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker — 4 TDs and 1 conversion for 26 points; Will Futhey — 1 TD for 6 points; Hunter Ward — 1 TD for 6 points; Grayson Diener — 2 PAT kicks for 2 points.
