As a second-year program, the Waverly wrestlers have made some big gains quickly, ending the month of February with numerous accomplishments.
On the weekend of Feb. 22 and 23, the Waverly wrestling program entered five girls into the inaugural Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Meet at Hilliard Davidson High School.
According to coach Scott Green, the results were as follows:
On Feb. 22, Abbi Montgomery finished 0-2, losing two hard fought matches. Trinity Shell finished 1-2 with a pin in the second round. Ana Tolliver finished 1-2 with a win by decision in the second round.
Savanna Johnson was the only Waverly girl to wrestle on day two, finishing with a 3-1 record. She wrestled once and pinned her opponent in 36 seconds. Overall, Savanna finished 1-1 — that’s 4-2 for the tournament and seventh place.
Entering Division II sectional competition on Saturday, Feb. 29, the Tigers took 11 wrestlers to Washington Court House and finished ninth overall with 48 points, improving on their placement and score from one year ago.
In 2019, Waverly finished with just six points with then-sophomore Michael Davis finishing sixth in the 285-pound class.
Davis (21-22) was one of two Tigers to finish fourth in the 2020 competition, along with Savanna Johnson (11-23) in the 106-pound class. The other Waverly placers finished fifth, including Abbi Montgomery (120), C.J. Tolliver (145), Tyghra Maloney (152), and Gabe Kissinger (170).
The Southeast District and East District will have a combined district tournament at the hosting East District school. That tournament is set for March 6 and 7 at Claymont High School, which is located at Uhrichsville.
