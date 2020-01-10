Piketon showed just how tough they can be on both ends of the floor in Friday’s road victory over Huntington. The Redstreaks were hot from deep as they hit 10 triples in a 57-34 victory over the Huntsmen.
Brody Fuller hit back-to-back threes less than two minutes into the game to put the Redstreaks up 6-0 and forcing the Huntsmen to call a quick timeout. The Redstreaks went up 9-0 after a three from Levi Gullion, and then a trey by Tyree Harris on the next Redstreak possession gave Piketon a 12-2 lead. Huntington would outscore the Redstreaks 9-6 the rest of the quarter as Piketon would hold on to a 18-11 lead after one.
In the second quarter, the Redstreaks would take a 29-16 lead midway through the frame and a 34-17 lead at the half after Brody Fuller beat the buzzer for a two-point basket off an assist by Chris Chandler. Piketon would hit four more threes in the second quarter and was 8-of-18 from deep at the half.
Piketon outscored Huntington 16-10 in the third quarter to take a 50-27 lead to the fourth. Both teams played even in the fourth quarter each scoring seven points, as the Redstreaks came away with a 57-34 victory over the Huntsmen.
Along with the 10 threes the Redstreaks also hit 12 two-point buckets. Piketon also forced 12 Huntington turnovers. Everyone on the Redstreaks’ roster saw some playing time. Tyree Harris and Brody Fuller led the way scoring 12 points each. Harris led the team connecting on four trifectas and also took a pair of charges. Levi Gullion and Shane Leedy each scored nine points while Chris Chandler scored six. Tra Swayne and Kydan Potts rounded out the Redstreaks scoring with five and four respectively.
The Redstreaks improve to 7-7 on the season and finish round one of Scioto Valley Conference play at 4-3. The win also marks the Redstreaks second in a row. Piketon will look to keep the momentum going when they host Westfall on Friday, Jan. 17 and travel to Adena on Saturday, Jan. 18
