Jase Hurd waits on a pitch during the home game against Wheelersburg on March 27. Hurd had a walk-off RBI single Friday evening, April 14, against Valley to push the Tigers into first place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings.
“He’s (Jase Hurd) in the three hole for us. He hasn't really lit it up in the box score, but he’s been doing little things to help us win games, and we’ve told him you're the best we got and he’s come up big for us,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble of Jase Hurd's big hit in Waverly's victory Friday night.
With the game-winning run on second and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jase Hurd delivered an RBI-single down the third base line as the Tigers came back to win in walk-off fashion over the Valley Indians.
“These guys have been battling all year. We got off to a rough start but they didn’t quit and battled,” said Noble. “Our pitching staff did a good job, just a great overall team win. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day in this league. It's a tough league. These guys deserve it. They worked really hard and have a lot of energy going right now.”
Trailing the entire game the Tigers scored two runs in the final inning for a 4-3 victory and moved into first place in the Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) II standings.
Valley's first two batters of the game reached on base hits. A two-out single then loaded the bases for the Indians, but a groundout ended the threat. LT Jordan and Peyton Harris both walked in the bottom of the first inning but would be left stranded.
Valley reached on a hit-by-pitch with two outs in the top of the second and then advanced the runner to third, but a pop out ended the inning. Waverly was retired in order in the bottom of the frame as the game would be scoreless after two innings.
After loading the bases with two outs in the top half of the third, Valley scored two runs on a throwing error to take a 2-0 lead. Jordan doubled with one out in the bottom of the inning and then scored on an RBI single by Alex Boles as the Tigers cut the lead in half 2-1.
Valley pushed their lead back to two runs in the top of the fourth, as they plated a run on a two out RBI-single for a 3-1 lead. Hunter Hauck drew a walk in the bottom but would be left stranded. Valley went down in order in the top of the fifth.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Boles singled and Creed Smith scored as Waverly cut the lead to 3-2. Valley threatened in the sixth as they loaded the bases but a flyout would end the inning. The Tigers reached on an error in the bottom, but a strikeout ended the inning as Valley held onto a 3-2 lead heading into the seventh.
Valley singled with one out in the top of the seventh inning. The Tigers then turned a 6-4-3 double play, as they shifted momentum going to the bottom of the seventh.
Creed Smith reached on an error and then stole second base to get into scoring position with one out. LT Jordan then delivered an RBI-single and Smith scored to tie the game 3-3. Boles was then intentionally walked the next at bat to put runners on first and second. Jase Hurd then stepped to the plate. Hurd then delivered the biggest hit of the game, an RBI single down the third base line, scoring Jordan as the Tigers came from behind to stun Valley 4-3.
Statistically for the Tigers, Jordan was 2-3 with a single, double, stolen base, RBI and scored two runs. Boles also went 2-3 with 2 singles and 2 RBIs. Jase Hurd was 1-4 with a single and the game-winning RBI. Creed Smith was hit by a pitch, reached on an error, had a pair of stolen bases and scored two runs. Both teams finished the game with five hits.
Hunter Hauck was the winning pitcher, tossing 3.1 innings in relief, allowing two hits, walking three and striking out one.
“He (Hunter Hauck) hasn’t had a lot of opportunities on the mound yet, but every time he’s come in, done the job, and pounded the zone, and that’s what we expect out of him,” Noble said.
Quinton Hurd pitched 3.2 innings, striking out a batter.
With the win Waverly improves to 8-3 (7-1 SOC II). The Tigers begin round two of SOC II play Monday as they travel to take on Wheelersburg, and then the Tigers Northwest on Wednesday.
“We just have to keep working," Noble said. "We can't get complacent because anyone can beat anybody in this league.”
