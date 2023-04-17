Jase Hurd at bat

Jase Hurd waits on a pitch during the home game against Wheelersburg on March 27. Hurd had a walk-off RBI single Friday evening, April 14, against Valley to push the Tigers into first place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

“He’s (Jase Hurd) in the three hole for us. He hasn't really lit it up in the box score, but he’s been doing little things to help us win games, and we’ve told him you're the best we got and he’s come up big for us,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble of Jase Hurd's big hit in Waverly's victory Friday night.

With the game-winning run on second and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jase Hurd delivered an RBI-single down the third base line as the Tigers came back to win in walk-off fashion over the Valley Indians.


