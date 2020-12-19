With a loaded roster led by Third Team All-Ohioan Trey Robertson, the Waverly Tigers have high expectations for the hoops season.
The Tigers lost three seniors to graduation last year including 6-foot-6 center Tanner Smallwood, defensive stopper Michael Goodman and Grayson Diener. Smallwood and Goodman were starters, along with Trey Robertson, Zeke Brown and Will Futhey.
Robertson, Futhey and Brown return, along with a full complement of teammates. The team will be led by five seniors and five juniors.
“We started the season with five seniors and lost one with Haydn’ Shanks getting injured. He had a great preseason for us, and we were really excited about what he was going to bring to the team,” said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. “Haydn’ had a freak accident in practice and tore his ACL the rest of the way. I feel awful for him. He really wanted to play and finish out his senior season. Hadyn’ still shows up every day, and we appreciate it.”
Brown is the team’s returning senior with starting experience after finishing his junior year as an all-league and all-district player last year.
“Zeke is a big strong athlete, who will rebound and score around the rim,” said Robertson.
Two seniors have returned to the team who did not play as juniors.
“We also have Gage Wheeler back with us this year. He’s another scoring guard who can defend and is athletic,” said Robertson.
“Phoenix Wolf is back. It has been nice to have him. Missing a year hurts (after missing a year due to a serious ankle injury), but he is starting to understand more. Once his confidence level raises, he’s going to help us quite a bit.”
The final senior, Eli Crabtree, was out of the lineup for the team’s opening games. Robertson also expects Crabtree to contribute when he returns.
“He will be back soon. Eli is a great teammate. He is always talking down on the locker room,” said Robertson. “Eli is going to help us in the post, because has the size to bang in the post. Eli is also skilled. He can shoot, handle the ball, and understands what we want him to do.”
Behind that group, the five juniors include Trey Robertson, twins Will and Wade Futhey, Mark Stulley and Drake Teeters.
“That group has been a good group from the time that they were young,” said Robertson. “We expect a lot out of them, especially Trey, Mark and Will at this point, because they are getting a lot of minutes.”
A trio of sophomores — Mitch Green, Hudson Kelly, and Peyton Harris — complete the varsity roster.
