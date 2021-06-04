BECKLEY, W.Va. - A big eight-run second inning helped the Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, cruise to a 10-1 win over the West Virginia Miners at Linda K Epling Stadium in Beckley Tuesday night, June 1.
For the fourth consecutive game, the Paints (2-3) scored first. Alex Ludwick walked with one out in the top of the first, stole second, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Isaac Bair, giving Chillicothe a 1-0 lead.
The Miners (0-4) answered quickly in the bottom of the inning. Tiger Borom, making his summer debut, doubled to leadoff the inning, scoring when the next batter, Denver Blinn, singled, tying the game at one.
In the top of the second, the Paints took the lead for good with an eight-run inning. Ben Gbur, Easton Good and DJ Neff walked to load the bases with no outs, prompting West Virginia manager Tim Epling to remove starting pitcher Dimitri Stamatopoulos. Eric Gustofson entered and hit Kent Reeser on the arm, plating Gbur and giving the Paints a 2-1 lead. Trey Smith followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center field, scoring Good and making it 3-1. Ludwick beat out an infield single on a high chopper to shortstop, scoring Neff to put the Paints up 4-1. Drew Wilson singled to reload the bases and Bair hit his second sacrifice fly of the game, scoring Reeser, giving the Paints a 5-1 lead. Trey Maeker was hit by a pitch and Gbur hit a two-run double, scoring Ludwick and Wilson, making it 7-1. With runners at second and third, Miners catcher Bradley McLean tried a snap throw to third, but the throw was wide and the ball sailed into foul territory down the left-field line, allowing Maeker and Gbur to score, capping the scoring in the inning with the Paints on top 9-1.
Smith led off the third with a single, scoring two batters later on an RBI double from Wilson, giving the Paints a 10-1 lead, the eventual final score.
Paints starting pitcher Tyler Wehrle pitched two innings, allowing a run on two hits, while walking three and striking out four. Trenton Overturf threw a scoreless third, striking out two, walking three and allowing no hits. Brad Dunn earned the win, he threw four shutout innings, allowing five hits, walking one and striking out two. Jake Silverstein made his Paints debut with a scoreless ninth, striking out one.
Stamatopoulos pitched one-plus innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on no hits, walking five and striking out one. Gustofson allowed six runs, four earned, on six hits over three innings, while walking two, hitting two and striking out one. Jason Downs pitched two scoreless innings, hitting one batter and walking one. Andrew Patterson pitched a scoreless ninth for West Virginia.
The Paints return home to VA Memorial Stadium Wednesday for a 7:05 p.m. game against the West Virginia Miners. It's Ross County Sheriff's D.A.R.E. Night & Summer Fun Party. Additionally, several $50 Valero gas cards will be given away to lucky fans as part of Winning Wednesday.
