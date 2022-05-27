Waverly grad Weston Roop shows off his team’s Region XX NCJAA Division II championship hardware during an on-field celebration. Roop is an infielder for the Frederick Community College Cougars in Frederick, Maryland.
Submitted photo
Weston Roop runs to first base after producing one of his hits during the 2022 baseball season.
Submitted photo
Weston Roop prepares to throw the ball to first base during the 2022 baseball season.
Submitted photo
Weston Roop bunts the ball during the 2022 baseball season.
Submitted photo
FREDERICK, MD — Waverly graduate Weston Roop joined his Frederick Community College Cougar baseball teammates on a bus earlier this week, bound for the 2022 NJCAA DII World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma.
The National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II World Series bracket was released on Tuesday morning, May 24. The series will start Saturday, May 28 and run through June 3/4 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma.
The No. 2 Frederick Community College Cougars earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament. They will be playing the No. 5 seed Lansing CC Stars in the second game on Saturday. The first pitch is slated to cross home plate at 1 p.m. CT.
Roop is a freshman infielder on the team, who has appeared in 16 games. In 18 at-bats, Roop has produced five hits, three runs, and three RBIs, having a batting average of .278.
Frederick CC has built a 42-5 record and enters the NJCAA World Series on an 18-game win streak. Lansing CC has played five more games and is 43-9, coming in on a one-game win streak.
Statistically, the Cougars and the Stars are positing similar numbers as a team. The Stars have scored one more run than the Cougars this season, having generated 407. However, Frederick has produced many more home runs, having 55, compared to Lansing’s 43. The team batting averages, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage are nearly the same for both squads, as is pitching ERA (earned run average).
There are 10 teams in all competing for the NJCAA Division II national title during the week-long World Series event in Enid, Oklahoma.
