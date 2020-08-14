High school golf season is underway across the state of Ohio.
The Waverly Tigers played a pair of matches this past week, including a home competition at Dogwood Hills with Eastern.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Tigers traveled to Little Scioto to compete with four other Southern Ohio Conference teams.
Wheelersburg won narrowly with a team score of 173, edging Minford at 174. Portsmouth West took third at 202, followed closely by Waverly at 204. Northwest rounded out the placements at 247.
Minford’s Osborne was the medalist with a 37. Waverly senior Ben Flanders and Wheelersburg’s Mault were co-medalists as well, as both shot 38.
Flanders’ 38 led the Tigers. He was followed by Ian Simonton at 48. Cody Glass shot 58, followed by Zander King (60), Conner Snyder (64), and Micah Leeth (72).
On Thursday morning at Dogwood Hills in boys competition, Portsmouth West picked up the win with a 211, followed closely by Minford at 214. Eastern claimed third at 222, followed by Waverly at 232 and Northwest at 249.
Individually, Oak Hill’s Maple was the medalist with a 42.
Leading Eastern was Brady Hatfield with a 53, followed by Trenten Brown with a 55. Jaxon Collins shot 56, followed by Jacob Overly with a 58. Cayden Haislop (62) and Errol Hesson (64) rounded out the placements.
Leading Waverly was Ben Flanders with a 51. He was followed by Zander King with a 54. Ian Simonton shot 60, followed by Owen Moorhead with a 67. Connor Snyder (68) and Tyler King (69) rounded out the placements.
The Eastern Lady Eagles and the Waverly Lady Tigers also played. Lauren Bevins led the Lady Eagles with a 58, followed by Morgan Summers (66) and Lacey Bevins (67). Sophie Simonton shot 68 for the Lady Tigers, while Reese Nichols carded 72.
The Tigers will be back in action Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Big Beaver Creek.
