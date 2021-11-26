The Men’s Cross Country team traveled across the country to Vancouver, Washington last week to represent Shawnee State University in the NAIA National Championship Cross Country meet.
The team was able to post a top-20 finish in the race finishing in 19th place. The race featured 36 teams and 330 total competitors. Aiden Kammler (SO/Portsmouth, Ohio) was the top-finisher for the Bears running the 8k course in a time of 25:48.7 and finishing in 31st place. Kammler receives his first All-American Honors of his career after a strong showing in the race.
Jonah Phillips (SO/Chillicothe, Ohio) (26:13.2, 56th) and Hunter Hoover (SR/Waverly, Ohio) (26:39.7, 87th) were both able to help the Bears with their top-100 finishes in the highly competitive field. Thryceton Deckard (SR/Monroe, Ohio) (27:11.7, 154th), Jacob Nichols (27:43.5, 215th), Alex Morris (FR/Lucasville, Ohio) (27:55.2, 233rd), and Aidan Judd (FR/Waverly, Ohio) (27:55.7, 234th) rounded it out for the Bears in today’s race.
This was their final cross country race of the 2021 season. The Bears look forward to a successful indoor track season next.
