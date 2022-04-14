Piketon junior thrower Alan Austin just continues to shatter his own records along with others in his path.
In Tuesday night's Raidiger Invitational at Waverly High School, Austin uncorked a series of monstrous throws, surpassing his most recent school record of 166-feet, 9-inches by getting into the 170-foot range and finishing with a new personal and meet record of 180-feet, 4-inches. That also broke the meet record of 170-2, set by Waverly grad Dylan Dyke in 2013.
After each throw, Austin stood and waited for the measurement, getting more and more pumped the farther he threw. Each time, Piketon senior thrower Dayon O'Dell was there to greet Austin with a hug as the two shared in the excitement after each record-breaking throw.
The camaraderie between the two throwers is apparent. When asked about watching Austin continue to break records and add to his distance, O'Dell said, "It is an honor honestly. He's my teammate, so I learn from him and get to experience it with him. I'm proud of the kid. I love him, and he's gonna go far."
O'Dell provided points for Piketon in the shot put that night, finishing at 44-2 1/2. He also threw 120-8 in the discus, but that only placed him 10th in the competitive field of throwers. Between the two of them, they scored 41 of Piketon's 41 points for the boys side of the meet.
The decision to try throwing turned out to be a very good decision for Austin.
"In my first year of track, it was kind of just a random thing. My coach asked if I wanted to throw, and I was like, 'Yeah, sure. Why not? It is something to do.' In that first year, I ended up fifth in the state (junior high state meet), throwing 150," said Austin. "It just drove me to keep going. I just found a passion in this thing. It is leading me to good places."
Where does Austin get the ability to throw the discus so far?
"If I'm being honest, I don't know. I'm not really a strong athlete. My lifts (weightlifting) are mediocre at best. Whenever they need me to throw shot, I'll throw shot. I'm not very good at it. 42 is my best," said Austin. "I guess it's just the speed (in the discus). It's all about timing. The littlest things can mess up a throw. All summer I threw, even in football season."
When asked about his goal for the season in the discus, Austin said, "My goal for this year was what I just broke — 180 — so 190 I guess." O'Dell added, "Say 200." To which Austin replied, "200 is a big jump."
Austin is keeping track of what other throwers are doing statewide.
"If I am correct, that 180-4 would put me first place in state by one foot," said Austin. "But it is probably going to change after today. It always changes."
The fact that he broke a record belonging to Waverly grad Dylan Dyke, who won back-to-back state shot put titles in 2012 and 2013 before going on to have a collegiate career at OSU, was not lost on Austin, who said, "Dylan Dyke was an amazing athlete."
Piketon Boys Head Track Coach Ian Montgomery was the owner of the school discus record before Austin broke it last year. He's thrilled to see Austin continue to grow as a thrower.
"It is just great to be a part of it. He has broken it (the Piketon record) four times, and we aren't going to stop there," said Montgomery.
"He is so explosive through the circle and has great form. We can put in a lot of work for the summer. One of the football coaches was driving through town, and he told me he saw a long-haired kid throwing out of a parking lot into the field. It was Alan throwing in the old East Elementary School lot in Waverly. He is putting in the work, so he deserves it all."
For the Redstreaks, additional points came from running events.
In sprints, senior Dominick Neal was seventh in the 200-meter dash in 25.43 seconds, while sophomore Jacob Haas was eighth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.96.
In distance, senior Tyler Sowards was eighth in the 1,600-meter run in 6:13.37, while sophomore Josh Richmond was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 12:26.75, shaving more than 30 seconds off his seeded time. Richmond also provided points in the high jump, clearing 5-feet, 2-inches.
In hurdles, junior Grayson Klinker was third in the 110-meter race (18.44 seconds) and fifth in the 300-meter race (45.06).
The relays saw the team of Jayden Thacker, Landon Beekman, Braiden Dunham and Levi Stanley finish eighth in the 4x100-meter race (53.16). The 4x200-meter crew of Nathaniel Shrum, Drake Beekman, Wyatt Fout and Caleb Osborne finished seventh (1:50.17). The 4x400-meter group of Fout, Braydon Leeth, Andrew Leeth and Jacob Haas finished seventh (4:23.7), as did the 4x800-meter team of Fout, Andrew Leeth, Tyler Sowards and Josh Richmond (10:15.86).
On the girls side of the meet for Piketon, the Lady Redstreaks finished fifth overall with 58 points. The hosting Waverly Lady Tigers won the title with 138 points, followed by Huntington as the runner-up with 108 points. Northwest took third (94), followed by Zane Trace (84). Behind Piketon were Valley (50), Point Pleasant (40) and Southeastern (32).
Ali Taylor brought home third place in the high jump, clearing 4-6. She also provided sixth place in the long jump with a leap of 12-6 1/2, which was nearly a foot more than her seeded distance. Shelby Carrico followed in seventh with a lead of 12-5 1/2, adding a foot to her seeded distance as well.
Piketon senior Rylee Chandler placed in both throwing events, which were won by Zane Trace sophomore Kendra Detillon. Chandler threw 27-9 in the shot put and 79-0 in the discus, taking fourth in both.
In hurdles, Taylor also claimed third in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 18.95 seconds with teammate Kalynn Mays following in fourth just under a second later at 19.87. Mays later finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 58.3 seconds.
In distance races, junior Kenzie Mays was sixth in the 800-meter run (3:07) and seventh in the 1,600-meter run (7:11.79).
Senior Taylor Wagner provided the lone sprint placement, finishing eighth in the 400-meter dash (1:14.88).
In relays, the 4x800-meter crew of Bailey Fuller, Sarah Maloy, Taylor Wagner, and Kenzie Mays led the way by finishing third in 12:33.66, shaving almost a minute off their seeded time. The 4x100-meter team of Ali Taylor, Shelby Carrico, Sarah Maloy and Taylor Wagner finished sixth (1:04.21), as did the 4x200-meter team of Maloy, Bailey Fuller, Maggie Armstrong and Kenzie Mays (1:59.81). Finishing the meet, the 4x400-meter team of Fuller, Armstrong, Carrico and Kenzie Mays secured sixth (5:47.47).
Piketon was back in action at Paint Valley's Andy Haines Invitational on Thursday, April 14. The next meet on the schedule is the Huntington Invitational on Monday, April 25.
