Waverly’s undefeated run through the 2022 tennis season came to an end this past week, as the Lady Tigers suffered losses in two out of three matches.
On Monday, Aug. 22 versus Vinton County, Waverly picked up a 5-0 win.
In singles action, Blossom Smith and Kaelyn Linn both won 6-0, 6-1. Greenlee Thacker won her match 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Madison Davis and Sophie Thomas won 6-1, 6-0. Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker won 6-3, 6-1.
Those results saw Waverly improve to 7-0 overall.
The Lady Tigers suffered their first loss on Tuesday, falling 2-3 to Minford.
In No. 1 singles, Blossom Smith was defeated 0-6, 3-6. Greenlee Thacker also suffered a loss 1-6, 1-6. The other loss came in doubles, as Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas were defeated 6-7, 3-6.
Waverly’s wins came from Kaelyn Linn in No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-3; and Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker in No. 2 doubles, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.
“This was a tough one tonight,” Morrisin said. “It was the overall worst match we’ve played, but on the bright side, Kaelyn is still unbeaten at No. 3 singles, and Kyndra and Krittika keep finding ways to win. We just played sloppy and had way too many unforced errors.”
The loss dropped Waverly to 7-1 overall.
The Lady Tigers suffered their second straight set-back Thursday evening, falling to Notre Dame 2-3 at home. The loss created a very tight Southern Ohio Conference tennis race.
“Now we have no wiggle room in league play,” Waverly coach Matt Morrison said, noting that his team dropped to 7-2. “We cannot lose again if we want any shot at the SOC title.”
All of the singles players suffered losses. However, Kaelyn Linn was in a tight three-set battle before ultimately falling 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. Blossom suffered a 1-6, 4-6 loss, while Greenlee Thacker was defeated 1-6, 1-6.
“Kaelyn played great in a losing effort tonight,” Morrison said, noting that the match took three hours to complete. “She gave it all she had. This should give her a confidence boost in her physical ability to play long matches going forward though.”
Both doubles teams took care of business. Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas won 6-2, 6-2, while Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker won 6-3, 6-1.
“Krittika and Kyndra are still unbeaten at No. 2 doubles,” Morrison said. “They are playing solidly and making adjustments when they get behind. They’ve gelled together well and have really played a large role in this season for sure.”
Looking forward, Morrison hopes his team can get back to its winning ways.
“Next week we have some out-of-league matches, so hopefully we can get back in stride before the home stretch of the season with league matches,” Morrison said. “The SOC race is gonna be a good one.”
The Lady Tigers will travel to Washington Court House Monday.
